Fans Are Freaking Out About Jacob Elordi Being Super Tall After The Priscilla Premiere, And I’m Right There With Them
I knew Jacob Elordi was tall...but I didn't know he was that tall.
I’ve always known that Jacob Elordi is tall. It was obvious in The Kissing Booth and it’s clear in Euphoria. However, when he showed up at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of the film Priscilla, and he stood next to Cailee Spaeny (who plays Priscilla Presley), the director Sofia Coppola and Priscilla Presley herself, I was gobsmacked by the height difference. It turns out, the internet was too.
While many actors can’t promote their films right now because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Priscilla’s cast was able to attend the Venice Film Festival because they have an interim agreement with the actor’s union. This meant Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis Presley, and Cailee Spaeny, who plays the titular Priscilla Presley were able to walk the red carpet with the woman the movie is based on and its director, Sofia Coppola. As the four walked the carpet in Italy, it was hard not to take notice of the actor towering over the three women, take a look:
Like many fans, this height difference was jarring to me, but I also love it. I think @nataliaionica had the same thought I did as they posted on X:
He’s so tall, and it’s hard not to think about that when he's standing next to his co-star and collaborators.
Immediately after seeing this image, I took to Google to figure out exactly how tall the Euphoria star is. The answer is 6’ 5” which is on par with how tall some point guards are in the NBA. @thairito was on a similar wavelength as they posted about how the actor could have been a basketball player instead:
@itgirlenergy was also flummoxed by the height difference and Elordi as they posted:
He kind of is a giant, especially standing next to the three women who also walked the carpet for Priscilla. While these ladies aren’t tall, they are wearing heels. For example, Priscilla Presley is 5’ 4” but she’s wearing high heels, and Elordi still towers over her.
While we’re all freaking out over how tall Jacob Elordi is, let’s remember that Elvis Presley was 6’ 0”, so it makes sense that a tall actor was cast as the King. Not only is the Saltburn star a fantastic performer, he’s also got the height.
Along with being excited about his performance in Priscilla, fans truly can’t get over how these photos showed off his tallness. @ladiebird noted this as she posted:
Exquisite feels like a great word to describe Jacob Elordi and these red-carpet photos. Everyone looked incredible, and this reaction that his height caused has made the social media discourse around this movie quite fun. For example, @ZoeRoseBryant posted this hilarious tweet when she saw the images:
Other highlights from users on X commenting on Jacob Elordi’s height include:
- why do i always forget jacob is so tall. this was a jumpscare -@moonsongxcherry
- i never realized jacob elordi was so tall -@harrisupercut
- HOW TALL IS JACOB ELORDI JESUS -@arlenesdaydream
Overall, this discourse surrounding Jacob Elordi and how tall he is is really fun, and it’s clear that there’s a lot of love for him and the cast of Priscilla out there. Luckily, we’ll get to see this movie, as well as his and Cailee Spaeny performances soon, because Coppola’s project is on the 2023 film schedule for an October 27 premiere.
While we wait for this biopic about Priscilla Presley to hit theaters, you can check out the other movies A24 is releasing this year and continue to admire the wonderfully tall and talented Jacob Elordi in these incredible red-carpet photos.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
