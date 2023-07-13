After Turning 40, Christina Hall Reflects On Her Flip Or Flop Years And Talks What Comes Next

Anyone who’s spent over a decade now watching Christina Hall turn real estate trash into treasure on HGTV knows that if nothing else, the woman is a hard worker who loves her job. Along with dedicating 10 years to Flip or Flop, which wrapped in 2022, she also runs the show on Christina on the Coast and her newest series, Christina in the Country . The star recently turned 40, and she’s now reflected on her thirties while opening up about what she wants to come next.

What Did Christina Hall Say About Her Flip Or Flop Years After Turning 40?

Fans know that while the design expert and her first ex-husband, Tarek El-Moussa, pretty much had a massive hit right out of the gate with Flip or Flop, all of their time on the series was hardly smooth sailing when it came to their personal lives. The couple divorced part-way through the show’s run, but continued working together , which eventually led to some issues behind the scenes . When speaking to US Weekly about the lavish birthday party organized by her husband, Josh Hall, and best friend, Christina opened up about the past decade and what she’s looking forward to, saying:

I always had a feeling the 40s were going to be the best years. In your 30s, you’re hustling, you’re starting businesses and having babies and doing the hard things. At 40, you know who you are. You’re not as worried about the small things.

At least it sounds like she doesn’t really have any of the fears that many people do about getting older, since she seems comfortable with her life and who she is now. Her thirties certainly encompassed a lot of professional success, as well as a number of personal ones, like raising her two children with El Moussa, and having a third child with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead. But, she also had to do hard things like leave two marriages behind, reflect on what led to that second divorce , and endure a very public fight over her youngest child.

Now, however, it seems like what’s important in life is really crystalized for her. While talking about her birthday bash on Instagram , Hall added that she’s looking to “slow the f down” now that her fourth decade is upon her, so she can “enjoy the small moments” and “take it easier on myself and mostly have fun and enjoy the ride.” If that makes it sound like fans won’t be seeing as much of the home renovation guru as before, though, think again. During her interview, she added:

I don’t know how to be bored. I thrive in chaos and newness and I just like testing myself and thinking about what’s next. … I have big goals for the next 10 years, and I’ll be going very hard. Maybe [I’ll change] in my 50s or 60s — we’ll see!

It sounds like she’s found the secret to pursuing her dreams and not letting it get in the way of those smaller moments that really make life worth living, which is something that many of us hope for when it comes to our own lives.