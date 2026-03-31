CBS Cancelling DMV Feels A Lot More Painful Now That The End Date Is In Sight

The majority of the news out of CBS in the 2026 TV schedule so far has been positive, starting out the new year with ten renewals and wasting no time on ordering a second season of Marshals and a second season of CIA. Alas, there was bad news for the last two shows that were on the cancellation bubble: comedy DMV and medical drama Watson, both of which got the axe. The network revealed the finale dates just hours before the newest episode of DMV, and the end feels a lot more imminent now.

DMV Is Ending After One Season

DMV was cancelled in the evening of Friday, March 27, so fans had the weekend to process that the end was nigh before CBS officially released when the series finale will hit the airwaves. The comedy premiered back in October 2025 as the network's only new sitcom of the season, and the odds seemed good at the time of at least a second season in light of The Neighborhood ending and cutting down CBS' count of comedies.

Plus, with SNL vet Tim Meadows and Colin from Accounts alum Harriet Dyer on board, there were some strong comedic actors. (Cast member Alex Tarrant's bad luck streak on CBS continues after NCIS: Hawai'i was abruptly cancelled in 2024.) Nevertheless, DMV was one of CBS' lowest-rated shows, and the network now has a slot available for a new half-hour comedy in the 2026-2027 TV schedule. The comedy ranks as one of the most disappointing TV cancellations of the spring so far.

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When The Finale Will Air

You can expect to see the series finale of DMV on Monday, May 11 in the usual 8:30 p.m. ET time slot on CBS, or stream next day with a Paramount+ subscription. That will be a night of permanent endings for the network, as the episode will be preceded by the series finale of The Neighborhood, which had a healthy run of eight seasons compared to DMV's one. These will be two of the earlier finales of the CBS spring season, following Matlock, Watson, and NCIS: Origins.

Other than DMV taking a week off on April 6 for CBS to broadcast the hour-long farewell special for The Neighborhood, the remaining five episodes will air weekly without any more breaks. The other two usual Monday night shows won't air their finales until a week later, with FBI – which was renewed for Season 9 years ago – at 9 p.m. ET and CIA at 10 p.m. ET on May 18.

A big question now is whether or not the series finale will deliver any closure, as it's not clear whether or not the show totally finished production on Season 1 before the cancellation news broke. Network TV sitcoms generally aren't serialized enough to need a whole lot of closure at the end of a season unless there are relationship developments, so it should be interesting to see how the story ends for Colette, Gregg, and the rest.

For now, keep tuning in to CBS on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET for the remaining episodes of DMV.