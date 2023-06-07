After Tyler James Williams Shut Down Speculation About His Sexuality, His Brother Shared Some Thoughts

While we’ve all come to know that Mr. Eddie on Abbott Elementary is a great role model for his students, the actor behind him, Tyler James Williams is also someone many admire, and with good reason. This became abundantly clear as the Emmy-nominated actor took to social media to shut down speculation about his sexuality in a respectful and meaningful way. Then, his brother, Tyrel Jackson Williams shared his thoughts on his sibling’s response highlighting why the Everybody Hates Chris alum is a great ally.

How Tyler James Williams Shut Down Speculation About His Sexuality

Following the speculation about his sexuality, Tyler James Williams took to Instagram (via @timcqthe on Twitter ) to post a story that shut down the assumptions people were making about him. Overall, he handled the situation with stern grace, as he wrote in part:

I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous. Overanalyzing someone's behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.

He also noted that this kind of assumption “reinforces” the “archetype” that many straight men live with, which can limit individual expression. He went on to say:

Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.

The Golden Globe-winning actor went on to show his support for the LGBTQ+ community, and he celebrated Pride Month. He ended with a touching message about being an ally, and staying committed to cultivating “a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”

How Tyrel Jackson Williams, Tyler James Williams' Brother, Responded

Following the Abbott Elementary actor’s post, his brother Tyrel Jackson Williams praised his sibling’s response in a Twitter thread that read in part:

I love seeing people realize the caliber of person my older brother is. He’s always been like this. He is genuinely one of my favorite people.

Tyrel Jackson Williams went on to praise how his brother handled his and his younger brother’s coming out, writing:

He COMPLETELY deconstructed his views on masculinity and made sure to build spaces for us to be comfortable and seen until we were ready to tell our friends/family.

He explained that he and his brothers “rebuilt” their “definition of manhood together, brick-by-brick,” and that his reaction was “gender affirming care.” Tyrel continued to say that a good ally is someone who allows people the space to “express” and “discover” themselves. He also wrote that they also help their loved ones “find and access resources,” and step back and allow them to “engage” how they need, “because your identity is your business.”

After writing more about the importance of being a good ally, Tyrel ended his thread by thanking his brother, noting how good his IG stories post was, writing:

So I want to give Ty his flowers this pride month. A true representation of healthy masculinity and effective allyship. Give him all of the awards forever.

I completely agree with Tyrel Jackson Williams. His brother handled this speculation with grace, and he wrote his post in a way that called out the issue at hand, while also providing constructive feedback that can help people become better allies. To read everything both men wrote about the situation, you can check out the thread here:

Along with candidly and thoughtfully speaking about speculation regarding his sexuality and the LGBTQ+ community, Tyler James Williams has also spoken in a similar manner about his career. He’s gotten real about how he’s found success with Abbott, and eloquently explained why he’s in his “fuck it, I do what I want,” phase of his career . Plus, he’s gracefully transitioned from being a child actor on Everybody Hates Chris to a great role model and actor on shows like the ABC comedy.