Ahead Of Southern Charm Season 8, Madison McCoy Gets A Shady Message From Ex Austen Kroll

The previous relationship between Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll, which lasted for nearly three years off and on, is a pretty messy tale. At one point, Kroll was famously caught by LeCroy literally with his pants around his ankles while cheating with two other women. The couple eventually broke up for good on the show's previous season. But at the reunion, the ordeal resulted in a nasty barrage of insults, with allegations even being tossed around that LeCroy had supposedly been sleeping around herself (with a certain famous MLB player, who in turn was engaged at the time to a certain famous pop singer). Ahead of the upcoming eighth season, yet again Kroll has made a very frank statement aimed at his ex.

Firstly, though, life has seemingly moved on since that colossally disastrous reunion many months prior. Madison LeCroy is now newly engaged, and Austen Kroll is still doing the casual co-star dating thing over on Bravo’s spin-off Winter House. But it will be curious to see how the two fare on Season 8 of Southern Charm, which is currently in the midst of filming. Speaking to ET Online recently, Kroll seemed to indicate that he hasn't come face-to-face with his ex thus far. Nevertheless, LeCroy did get this rather shady message from him:

You [LeCroy] aren’t a part of my life anymore, and you’re going to start a new family and I wish you the best, but I don’t have to send a gift basket and she shouldn’t need that from me. It’s like, no, we didn’t work out. Moving on. Of course I’m going to see her around town and on-camera … let’s see if she’s capable of keeping her insults to a minimum.

Fat chance of that. (It is Bravo, after all.) On the show, Madison LeCroy’s quick retorts notoriously put the fear of God even in longtime alum Shep Rose. Now, the crew is reportedly all back together again for Season 8, and they will be joined by some newcomers on from sidelines, including Olivia Flowers, Venita Aspen, Chleb Ravenell, and Marcia Hobbs. And some interesting reports indicate that Naomie Olindo, Craig Conover’s ex, will also be making a return.

Madison LeCroy has since responded to Austen Kroll’s message, via Page Six, that “as far as insults go... TBD.” And if I'm shook by that, then Kroll should be as well. The reality TV starlet also sideswiped Kroll’s current issues with Winter House co-star Lindsay Hubbard, stating:

There are always three sides to every story… and it is nice Lindsay is seeing my side now.

Austen Kroll and Lindsay Hubbard have seemingly blocked each other on social media after the former dogged the latter while on Watch What Happens Live recently. There's a lot of back-and-forth going on, per usual for Bravolites, but the gist appears to be that Hubbard considers Kroll disloyal and childish. Which pretty much sums up LeCroy’s perception of her ex-boyfriend as well.

A path is clearly being set for a doozy of a Southern Charm season. Fans should expect to find out more about Kathryn Dennis’ major custody problems and, hopefully, more details about that whole A-Rod debacle. But of course, the stormy relationship between Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll will likely take center stage.