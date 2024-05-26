Alexandra Daddario Admits She Absolutely Copied Meghan Markle At Her Own Wedding

Alexandra Daddario married Andrew Form in New Orleans in June of 2022, just a little over four years after Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in a ceremony at St. James’ Palace (followed by the huge St. George’s Chapel ceremony that came later). While some time had passed since the royal nuptials when she herself got married, Daddario revealed she absolutely copied Megan Markle when it came to the Something Blue at her own wedding.

How Daddario Nodded At Meghan Markle

Daddario only tried on three dresses when it came to the Disney princess-esque Danielle Frankel dress she chose for her nuptials, made of “pleated silk wool.” She said she wasn’t particularly choosy about the clothing she wore but she did have one major vision for the big day in she and Andrew Form’s relationship timeline : a ring mean to emulate Meghan Markle’s. She told People :

She wore an aquamarine ring I believe from Princess Diana's collection. Mine was less fancy, but I had a large blue, aquamarine ring copying Meghan Markle.

You may have seen the ring in question before, though it's maybe been a few years if you did. It featured prominently in many photos from the event, and due to its size, it was a very noticeable component of Markle’s look when she wed Prince Harry.

(Image credit: (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images))

While the lighting doesn’t show off its vivid blue color, pictures Daddario shared from her own wedding highlight the ring and its similar size and shape to the one worn by the Duchess and former Suits star.

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) A photo posted by on

Daddario is a huge fan of the actress, and has made no bones about it in the past. She said she was “open to anything” pretty much when it came to her own nuptials, but also said she was “obsessed” with the Duchess and wanted to pay homage to that in this one very clear manner. I mean, it's a cool-looking ring. Even if she wasn't a giant fan of Markle, I'd get it.

Daddario is obviously super famous in her own right, and she wouldn’t have needed to pay homage to Markle as a gimmick, she simply wanted to. In other ways her wedding was nothing like the Duchess’. She got married in New Orleans while she was filming the first season of Mayfair Witches (she has a home there), which gave her wedding major ties to her own career. And she says her friends Allie and Jake inspired her to get married in the city as well.

So, certainly a different vibe than a church in England. But alls well that ends well, and alls certainly well that ends with a gorgeous Aquamarine ring.