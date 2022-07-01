Disney Should Hire Alexandra Daddario Stat, Because She Looks Like a Disney Princess In Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Forest animals somewhere are singing!
Alexandra Daddario is always dropping jaws with her fashion choices. Whether she’s twinning with JLo in plaid or getting creative to hide a wardrobe malfunction, the woman who inspired us to live the pants-free lifestyle is a knockout on a regular day, so why would we expect anything different on her wedding day? The White Lotus actress married producer Andrew Form in a swanky affair down in New Orleans, Louisiana, and it was as if she stepped right out of a Disney cartoon, because the princess vibes were strong.
Check out the gorgeous photos the actress shared on Instagram:
Hopefully this princess didn’t have to kiss any frogs in the Big Easy before she found her prince! Rather than going for big and poofy, Alexandra Daddario opted for something a little more appropriate for summer in South Louisiana. The Danielle Frankel design felt like it belonged in New Orleans, the actress said. She was spot-on with the whole ensemble, especially with the white lace parasol in the photo of the wedding party second-lining through the French Quarter
The dress, called the Scarlet and retailing for $9,990 (per People), is pleated silk wool with lace appliqués, spaghetti straps, and a tulle train. Daddario said that she and Andrew Form were going for a laid-back aesthetic, so she didn’t want anything “too heavy or serious,” she told Vogue. The couple were literally picture perfect, as the groom’s Brunello Cucinelli pinstripe suit was light and regal all at the same time to complement his bride.
Alexandra Daddario shared multiple posts of the wedding festivities, which — along with the second line brass band through the streets of New Orleans — included tarot card readings, dancing, drinking, and cheeseburgers. In addition to their wedding attire, Daddario shared a romantic photo with her husband, in which she’s wearing a gorgeous orange gown (not necessarily an easy color to pull off). The billowy skirt on this dress was even larger than her dress for the ceremony. How beautiful is this?
The couple had apparently originally hoped to get married in Italy, but the venue was changed to New Orleans when Alexandra Daddario got a job there. She is set to star as Rowan Mayfair in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches — an eight-episode series that will air on AMC and be available for streaming to AMC+ subscribers later this year. The series is based on the popular books The Lives of Mayfair Witches, which features three novels and some crossovers with Anne Rice's famous vampire novels.
While The White Lotus is returning to HBO for Season 2, it is getting the anthology treatment, and will feature a (mostly) all-new cast of characters. However, you can rewatch Alexandra Daddario in Season 1 — hopefully her honeymoon with Andrew Form goes better than Rachel and Shane’s did on the show! — which is available to stream with a subscription to HBO Max. Be sure to also check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering soon on television and streaming.
