Alexandra Daddario Gets Real About ‘Being A Little Bit Of A Mess’ And The Importance Of Self-Care

Mayfair Witches star Alexandra Daddario is used to looking flawless in any outfit or any setting. Her role in the AMC offering to the 2023 TV schedule has only put her into even more opportunities to do just that thanks to the interviews that come with promoting such efforts. However, during one of those recent interviews, Daddario took the time to get real about two subjects that don’t always get the spotlight in such opportunities: the virtue of “being a little bit of a mess” and the importance of self-care.

That conversation took place during an interview for Vogue UK , which saw The White Lotus alum breaking down her life outside of what you typically see on the press circuit. While Alexandra Daddario’s bathtub photo dumps are part of the many photo shoots that accompany her media output, she had the following to say about living those messier parts of life:

I am drawn to things that feel beautiful, sophisticated and powerful. But also to those moments of being a little bit of a mess, because you can’t always be perfect. There’s a lot of pressure – especially for women – to be perfect all the time and to look perfect and have sort of this perfect life. But it’s about embracing all the different parts of yourself. So when you have something to go to and you have your hair and make-up and outfit done, you can feel great – but you can also feel great in the morning when you just wake up.

Pressure to be perfect is the sort of thing that can follow a star no matter who they are or what projects they’ve tackled. Daddario is no stranger to that phenomenon, thanks to Baywatch negatively affected her career by boosting her notoriety with job offers she might not have normally taken. Not to mention anyone who steps into the iconic red bathing suit is bound to see a sexier version of themselves, with the potential to obsess over how to stay in that sort of shape.

Alexandra Daddario has kept herself pretty level headed, and it’s partially because of being frank about the ups and downs of being a Hollywood “it girl.” Continuing to speak out about how she balances her life in personal and professional matters, Daddario provided some suggestions that anyone can follow, and probably should:

It’s very important to take time for yourself, especially when you live a fast-paced life. It’s good to disconnect from your phone and to read. Meditation is also great. I’m a huge proponent of therapy, too. It’s also important to keep a really good group of friends and call people and check in on people. I think that there’s something really valuable about not being afraid to reach out to someone and talk to them about how you’re feeling. I think that really creates a bond, especially as you get older.

Sometimes we need to look our best, and others we need to cautiously step into the middle of traffic to save an animal’s life. The timeline of Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form’s relationship can attest to her learning and embodying lessons such as the ones discussed above, as she’s done both in rather high profile ways.

Never afraid to share her true self, the actor should probably think of writing a book about her experiences and how they shaped this healthy outlook on life. For now, you can catch up with Daddario’s latest series Mayfair Witches, as all eight episodes of Season 1 can currently be streamed on AMC+.