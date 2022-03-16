Alexandra Daddario Just Landed Her Next High-Profile TV Role (And It May Bewitch You)

Alexandra Daddario may be known for movies like Percy Jackson, Baywatch and San Andreas, but she’s also crafted together a nice little TV run, starting with her role in True Detective and more recently returning to HBO for The White Lotus. Now she’s landed her next high-profile TV gig and it looks to be one that may totally bewitch her fans.

Alexandra Daddario's next upcoming role will be playing Rowan Mayfair, the lead in a brand new cable series. Yes I did mention series. Mayfair Witches has already been picked up for a Season 1 run. The show will be based on a popular Anne Rice book series The Lives of Mayfair Witches, which features three novels and some crossovers with her famous vampire novels. To note, those were also nabbed as part of an overall Anne Rice deal. So, there's going to be even more horror at the network moving forward.

Interestingly, her latest role will not return her to HBO. Instead, she will appear on rival prestige cabler AMC and its AMC+ subscription streamer for the new TV gig. If you’ve read the Mayfair books, you may know they should bring the drama to the small screen. We’re talking a ghost, a dysfunctional family of witches and more drama than I’d want to spoil here. Totally should be a good fit for fans who were into True Blood, if we’re still comparing to HBO here.

Meanwhile, it should be great to see Daddario back on TV again. She’s awesome in The White Lotus dealing with a marriage that boxes her in and a mother-in-law who shows up on her honeymoon. (If you haven't seen this yet, take a look at The White Lotus trailer.) Her recent forays on the big screen haven’t gotten quite as much traction, and it’s particularly nice to see a series coming where she will be front and center on the screen.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see how the rest of Mayfair Witches shakes out. With The Walking Dead ending on AMC this season, there will certainly be a timeslot in the schedule for another show with fantasy elements and we’ll keep you updated as soon as this one has a premiere date.

Actually AMC head honcho Dan McDermott actually already gave us a tidbit of when to expect the new series. In a statement (via Variety) McDermott did talk about being excited over the casting and mentioned we'll be getting the new series later this year as part of the 2022 TV premiere schedule, which is on par with the initial announcement for the Mayfair Witches series.

Alexandra is a singular talent who has lit up the screen in everything she’s been in and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board leading the cast of a series that will be a centerpiece of an expanding Anne Rice universe on AMC+ and AMC. We found our Rowan and can’t wait for her to meet viewers later this year in a series being brilliantly conceived and led by Esta, Michelle and Mark.

More supernatural/horror on television? And more from Daddario? Sign me up.