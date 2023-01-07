Alexandra Daddario Shared A Humorously Honest Thought On Her Baywatch Work During On-Set Chat With White Lotus Co-Star

Alexandra Daddario has had quite the career. From Percy Jackson to True Detective, the actress has dabbled in a little bit of everything. One of her most memorable roles for many, though, is probably her part in the Baywatch film, in which she starred alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. Apparently, while filming the first season of The White Lotus, she shared an interesting behind-the-scenes moment with co-star Jack Lacy, and it prompted Daddario to share a humorous thought about her time working on Baywatch.

Jake Lacy, who played Alexandria Daddario’s love interest on The White Lotus, shared some kind words about his co-star for a profile that The New York Times did on her. While chatting with the publication, Lacy revealed that Daddario had a sense of humor when he was trying to bulk up for a scene. Apparently, the moment reminded the actress of her Baywatch days. Lacey jokingly recalled:

We did a scene where I had no shirt on, and I was doing push-ups before the take. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry for the vanity of doing this, I just would like to look good on camera,’ and she was like: ‘Jake, I was in ‘Baywatch.’ That’s everyone with no clothes on doing their best for months at a time. These 10 push-ups are not making me think any less of you.’

(Image credit: HBO)

It’s very cool of the San Andreas actress to not want her co-star to be embarrassed about wanting to look a certain way for a scene. Also Lacey’s White Lotus character had a level of vanity, so the actor had to back that up by having an impressive physique. Aside from that, I do wonder how many push ups were done on the Baywatch set. Like, were The Rock and Efron just constantly working out in between scenes? Based on The Rock’s social media posts, he's plenty muscular already, and Efron was truly ripped at the time. (Though Efron refers to his body for that movie as "stupid.") Regardless, based on the film, there was a lot of work put in from a physical standpoint.

While Alexandra Daddario has clearly had the opportunity to go to some incredibly beachy filming locations, she leaves the swimsuit behind in her latest project. She stars on the AMC original Mayfair Witches, based on an Anne Rice novel. The series presents a darker role to the True Detective alum, who is playing a witch who kills people with her mind. It'll be interesting to see what the actress brings to the role as the show moves forward.

Undoubtedly, her fans are still hoping for a potential return to The White Lotus, though. The anthology series follows a new set of guests every season, so there wasn't much of an avenue for either her or Jake Lacy to return for Season 2. However, Jennifer Coolidge still was able to appear in both seasons of the HBO show, so maybe there is still hope for their characters to embark on another killer vacation. The cast for Season 3 of the HBO series is still under wraps, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Something that can definitely be said is that Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy had great chemistry, and it'd be great to see them share the screen again. And maybe if they ever do, they'll compare further notes on Baywatch workout routines.

