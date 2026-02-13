A Dancing With The Stars Spinoff Is In The Works, And I’m Hyped About Who’s Involved

A new season of Dancing with the Stars has not yet arrived in the 2026 TV schedule, but there's big news all the same: the franchise may be adding a second show to the mix. Truth be told, I didn't even know I would be interested in a spinoff to the ABC dancing show, but after hearing the premise and who is involved, I'm so hyped to see it happen.

Variety reported that Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro is likely airing this summer on ABC and for those with a Hulu subscription. It will feature multiple professional dancers competing for a chance to be the show's next pro, whilst also living under one roof. That's an awesome enough premise on its own, but I'm even more excited after hearing the people circling the show.

(Image credit: ABC)

Robert Irwin Is In Talks To Host, And Some Well Known Pros Will Star As Judges

If Dancing With The Stars Season 34 winner Robert Irwin had plans to take his dancing act on the road, he may have to put that on hold. Word is that the wildlife advocate and Mirrorball Trophy winner is in talks to host the reality show, which will ultimately give the winner a role as a pro in Season 35.

While Irwin is a potential host, the series has reportedly locked in DWTS pro dancer Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley, as judges. Mark is well-known for his dancing prowess to viewers, but fewer may know his mother is a professional known as "The Queen Of Latin" and has been a professional judge on the British version of the series, Strictly Come Dancing, since 2017. There will be a rotating judge or mentor added to the mix, and while no specific names were mentioned, I would assume it'll be a rotation of other DWTS pros, judges, or maybe even other former celebrities who competed.

Why I'm Hyped For This Dancing With The Stars Spinoff

Don't get me wrong, I love when Dancing With The Stars brings on someone like Andy Richter, and we see that evolution of them going from terrible to a more serviceable ballroom dancer. That said, I love the idea of seeing actual ballroom-trained dancers compete against each other, and see people who trained at the highest level knock our socks off with their routines.

More On Dancing With The Stars (Image credit: Stay True Podcast) One Way Candace Cameron Bure Had To Keep Herself Grounded When She Was On Dancing With The Stars

Honestly, it was something I wasn't even aware I would be into seeing until I saw Maks Chmerkovskiy criticize Jan Ravnik being brought in as a pro in the latest season. To the untrained eye, I didn't think his dance moves were any different than the other pros performing, but Maks wasn't the only one talking about it.

In news that might be related, obviously, there's going to be a vacant spot this season for a pro dancer, and I do wonder if Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro means we won't see Ravnik return. That's purely speculation, of course, because dancers bounce in and out of this series for various reasons year in and out. It might be someone else sitting out this season while the new pro gets a chance.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Look out for updates on Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro as we get closer to summer, and expect the flagship series to return to ABC this fall. I'm all-in for both, though now wondering if this new pro will have an advantage heading into the season if viewers of the spinoff get to become fans of them and their story.