Even Zoë Saldaña And Other Celebs Are Donating To The James Van Der Beek GoFundMe As It Racks Up Millions Following His Death

The death of James Van Der Beek was clearly a shock to both those who knew him and the millions of fans he made throughout his career. While his ongoing battle with cancer was known, nobody was expecting the news that he had passed away. Fans all over the world are expressing their love for the Dawson’s Creek star, and they’re also opening up their wallets to help his family in the aftermath.

Why James Van Der Beek’s Family Set Up a GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has been set up in James Van Der Beek's name to help his family financially recover from his illness. According to the donation page, the family depleted their resources to pay for the treatment that Van Der Beek was undergoing.

It’s also unlikely that Van Der Beek’s family was going to be seeing much additional income from his work in the coming years. Back in 2012, the actor told Today that there were no residuals from his work on Dawson’s Creek, by far his most well-known and successful role, unlike the cast of other popular shows. At that time, he got a role on the sitcom Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, playing a fictionalized version of himself. The show was critically well-regarded but only lasted two seasons.

With savings gone and little expected in the future, the GoFundMe is dedicated to getting the actor's family back on their feet. The good news is that it’s doing exactly that, and some big names are answering the call.

Zoë Saldaña, Steven Spielberg, And More Are Helping Out

The GoFundMe asked for $1.5 million for the family, and it’s already blown past that goal and, as of this writing, is sitting at $2.1 million. The vast majority of donations are, like most GoFundMe results, small-dollar donations, anything from $10 to $100.

However, a few of them are much bigger donations, and from some pretty significant names. Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw donated $10,000 as did Jonathan Chu, who appears to be Wicked director Jon M. Chu. Lyn Lear, the widow of the late TV producer Norman Lear, has donated $5,000.

Names like Zachary Quinto and Derek Hough have each donated $1,000. Zoë Saldaña may end up donating more than anybody however; she’s set up for a $2,500 donation, but one that will be given monthly, meaning ongoing support for the family of James Van Der Beek.

It’s wonderful to see so many turn out to help, and so many big names giving money to a good cause. It looks like James Van Der Beek’s wife and children will be just fine, thanks to the generosity of many strangers and a few names we all know.