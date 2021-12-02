After Pictures Seem To Show Adam Levine With A Face Tattoo, The Former Voice Star Has A Message For His Mother

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine turned heads this week when he seemed to debut some new ink on a formerly untouched canvas — his face. The already heavily tattooed musician appeared on his wife’s Instagram, as well as at a red carpet event in Miami, with a black rose on his temple. But the former Voice coach has revealed in a hilarious message aimed at his mother that the facial ink wasn’t real

In his Instagram Stories, Adam Levine showed both sides of his face to prove that the black rose that was captured in photographs was no longer there. The flower art seemed to be a nod to his liquor brand, Calirosa Tequila, a pink spirit that he and wife Behati Prinsloo brought to the masses this year. In several of the photos of the artist’s supposed new ink, either he or his wife was holding a bottle of the tequila. But no worries, Mom! Levine gave a pretty amusing reason as proof that face tattoos are off-limits for him.

This message is for my mother. I do not have a tattoo on my face. Those that know me know that I’m too vain. I’m too fucking vain to get a tattoo on my face. I’ll tattoo the rest of this, but no, the face has got to stay the same.

Adam Levine has continued to add to his tattoo collection over the years, so it's perfectly understandable why fans naturally thought it was legit. But as his video stated, his face has remained unblemished by ink, and I love his accent-donning reasoning that he’s too vain to mess with that mug. I don’t know what happens if he runs out of room on the rest of his body, but he’s got a ways to go before he reaches that issue. He’s not quite at Travis Barker’s level yet.

The Maroon 5 frontman’s plentiful tattoos are one of many aspects that former rival Blake Shelton has used as ammunition over the years. Adam Levine and Shelton developed an intense bromance as two of the original four coaches on The Voice when it debuted 21 seasons ago. And while Levine exited the show after Season 16, the two continue to trade jabs.

The country singer, who is the only remaining OG coach on the NBC singing competition, actually poked fun at Levine earlier this season when Hailey Green, a member of Team Blake, wore a jumper that at first glance made it look like she had tattooed the top half of her body. But that wasn't the case, as it went with Levine's rose.

With The Voice behind him and new intoxicating adventures ahead, Adam Levine seems to be settling into a new bromance with none other than Channing Tatum, who was in attendance when Levine and Behati Prinsloo launched Calirosa last month in Los Angeles. With another iteration of Magic Mike in the works, however, it’s unlikely the Step Up star will be accompanying Levine on his next visit to the tattoo parlor. Though might we see Levine strutting his stuff on the big screen?

You can catch Adam Levine's former foe Blake Shelton on The Voice as Season 21 hurtles toward its finale