Alyson Hannigan Combined Buffy With Twilight For DWTS' Monster Night, And I Would Have Scored Her Higher

Spoilers ahead for the Monster Night episode of Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars took a spooky turn on Halloween with Monster Night, which put the celebrities through their hardest training yet while also decking all the dancers out in spectacular costumes. There were plenty of memorable moments, ranging from the slight scare when it appeared that Xochitl "Little Marvelette" Gomez's partnership with Val Chmerkovskiy had resulted in injury to Lele Pons' story about a gigantic Halloween bash. One of my favorite dances of the night was Alyson Hannigan's, which channeled Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Twilight in a performance that I think deserved more points.

While Hannigan appeared in more episodes of How I Met Your Mother than Buffy, I'd say that she may be more iconic in pop culture for playing Willow in the supernatural drama than Lily in the sitcom. For her paso doble with pro partner Sasha Farber on Monster Night, the actress wore a set of vampire fangs and donned a wig that I would say is Willow-esque! Viewers were bound to feel the Buffy vibes with Hannigan wearing fangs, but it was the song choice that had me thinking about the Cullens. Hannigan and Farber danced their paso doble to "Supermassive Black Hole" by Muse.

That song undoubtedly had Twilight fans thinking about the iconic scene of the Cullens playing baseball with a thunderstorm blowing in. I'm no expert on the franchise, and even I was flashing back to the scene that sent cast members to cat school! Buffy meeting Twilight all but guaranteed that Hannigan would have one of the most memorable dances of the night:

(Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Alyson Hannigan actually got a lot of love from the judges (including The Rookie: Feds star and former DWTS celeb Niecy Nash as a guest judge), and even her first 8 of the season from Bruno Tonioli. Still, she only received a total score of 29, which placed her just above Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, who came in last. Hannigan did get a bonus two points from the dance marathon, and enough votes from fans to make it to the next round!

Her dream of making it to a potential Taylor Swift night hasn't been dashed, and I think she's learning to embrace her "drama queen" persona. Still, I would have gotten her to at least 30 if I'd been on that judges panel. Sadly, the DWTS journey had to end for another pair, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Mauricio Umansky was eliminated along with pro partner Emma Slater.

There are still plenty of stars in the running for the newly-named Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, so be sure to keep tuning in to new episodes of Dancing with the Stars Season 32 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.