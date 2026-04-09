Reviews Are In For The Malcolm In The Middle Revival, And They Agree One Thing’s Unfair
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It’s been two decades since Malcolm in the Middle ended its seven-season run on Fox, and if you often ponder how adult life has treated the titular genius middle child and his crazy family, you’re in luck. Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, set to hit the 2026 TV schedule on April 10, sees Frankie Muniz’s Malcolm being pulled back into his family’s orbit after intentionally distancing himself. Critics have seen the four-part revival, and they say the only thing that’s unfair is there isn’t more of it.
Almost all of the original cast members are reprising their roles for the Malcolm in the Middle revival, including Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek. Unfortunately, Erik Per Sullivan has retired from acting and will not return as Dewey, but I’m interested to see how Caleb Ellsworth-Clark steps into that role. We’ll also get to meet Malcolm’s daughter Leah (played by Keeley Karsten … do I smell a spinoff?) and girlfriend Tristan (Kiana Madeira). Enough already! Let’s get to the reviews!
Kristy Puchko of Mashable says this is more of a celebration of one of the best sitcoms of all time than a reboot, and the “sensational” Life’s Still Unfair had her laughing, gasping and crying. She continues:Article continues below
Matt Roush of TV Insider rates the four 30-minute episodes (which will be available with a Hulu subscription) 4 out of 5 stars, calling it a “raucous hoot.” Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will leave you wanting more, but its “boisterous brevity” is also so satisfying. Roush writes:
Aiden Kelley of Collider gives the miniseries an 8 out of 10, writing that it’s a more-than-worthy return that is hilarious but really shines in its emotional moments. Kelley’s only complaint is that not all of the supporting cast can be done justice in such a short runtime. The Life’s Still Unfair review reads:
Amber Dowling of The Wrap agrees that the worst part of the Malcolm in the Middle revival is that it’s only four episodes. Dowling writes:
For Aramide Tinubu of Variety, however, neither the whimsy nor nostalgia justify the revival's existence, and it ends up feeling more like a wholly unnecessary reunion special bursting with cameos. Tinubu writes:
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Critics mostly agree this is a nostalgia trip worth taking, and the biggest complaint in the Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair reviews that I read was that they wanted more than two hours of time with these beloved characters. All four episodes of the miniseries will be available to stream Friday, April 10, on Hulu, where you can also watch the original series’ seven seasons.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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