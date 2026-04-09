Reviews Are In For The Malcolm In The Middle Revival, And They Agree One Thing’s Unfair

It’s been two decades since Malcolm in the Middle ended its seven-season run on Fox, and if you often ponder how adult life has treated the titular genius middle child and his crazy family, you’re in luck. Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, set to hit the 2026 TV schedule on April 10, sees Frankie Muniz’s Malcolm being pulled back into his family’s orbit after intentionally distancing himself. Critics have seen the four-part revival, and they say the only thing that’s unfair is there isn’t more of it.

Almost all of the original cast members are reprising their roles for the Malcolm in the Middle revival, including Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek. Unfortunately, Erik Per Sullivan has retired from acting and will not return as Dewey, but I’m interested to see how Caleb Ellsworth-Clark steps into that role. We’ll also get to meet Malcolm’s daughter Leah (played by Keeley Karsten … do I smell a spinoff?) and girlfriend Tristan (Kiana Madeira). Enough already! Let’s get to the reviews!

Kristy Puchko of Mashable says this is more of a celebration of one of the best sitcoms of all time than a reboot, and the “sensational” Life’s Still Unfair had her laughing, gasping and crying. She continues:

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You should not miss Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. Where last week I lamented how nostalgia can be callously employed by companies to turn audiences into consumers, this week, I'm teary-eyed over the drug-addled, high-stress antics of a dysfunctional family I hadn't thought about in years. [Creator Linwood Boomer] and his awesome ensemble didn't come back for a cash-grab reunion. They came back committed to reigniting the fire of a great show to craft together a marvelous new chapter, alive with humor, heart, and fart jokes.

Matt Roush of TV Insider rates the four 30-minute episodes (which will be available with a Hulu subscription) 4 out of 5 stars, calling it a “raucous hoot.” Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will leave you wanting more, but its “boisterous brevity” is also so satisfying. Roush writes:

For all of its manic knockabout energy and belly-laugh shamelessness — a running gag about diarrhea during an especially fraught conversation is much funnier than it deserves to be — Malcolm remains at heart an affirming family comedy with a deep reservoir of affection for its bizarre characters.

Aiden Kelley of Collider gives the miniseries an 8 out of 10, writing that it’s a more-than-worthy return that is hilarious but really shines in its emotional moments. Kelley’s only complaint is that not all of the supporting cast can be done justice in such a short runtime. The Life’s Still Unfair review reads:

All four episodes of Life's Still Unfair are rock solid from start to finish, but the fourth and final installment really makes this return to the beloved sitcom worth it. Brilliant dynamics between every member of Malcolm's family, a wealth of cameos that never feel too overbearing, and what is undoubtedly the most tearjerking scene in the revival or the original series are just some of the ways the show's ending sticks the landing with top marks. Amid all the well-deserved laughs and unexpected tears, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair also avoids the mistake that many other modern revivals make by never feeling like it's too beholden to the past.

Amber Dowling of The Wrap agrees that the worst part of the Malcolm in the Middle revival is that it’s only four episodes. Dowling writes:

It’s a sweet, short and nostalgic trip down memory lane with plenty of Easter eggs for those who watched Malcolm in the Middle two decades ago, but it also feels fresh thanks to the balance of new faces. … For now, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is an intentional special that catches you up on this family in all the right ways. It’s absurd, funny and at times unexpected, and it does what they say to always do in showbiz: leave them wanting more.

For Aramide Tinubu of Variety, however, neither the whimsy nor nostalgia justify the revival's existence, and it ends up feeling more like a wholly unnecessary reunion special bursting with cameos. Tinubu writes:

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Aside from Cranston and Kaczmarek, who remain pitch-perfect nearly three decades later, none of the other jokes truly land or reveal anything significant about the original sitcom — the majority of the comedy in Life’s Still Unfair feels clunky and forced. Still, there is one notable delight in the series. The final episode ends with a charming and heartfelt (albeit chaotic) display that will make even the most reboot-fatigued viewer crack a smile or two. Yet, as the credits roll, it’s quite clear that Malcolm in the Middle was of a different era. And that era is long gone.

Critics mostly agree this is a nostalgia trip worth taking, and the biggest complaint in the Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair reviews that I read was that they wanted more than two hours of time with these beloved characters. All four episodes of the miniseries will be available to stream Friday, April 10, on Hulu, where you can also watch the original series’ seven seasons.