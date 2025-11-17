Watch Ariana Grande Try To Avoid Spoilers When Talking About American Horror Story Role

As Ariana Grande is preparing to star in what is one of the most-anticipated movies in 2025 with the release of Wicked: For Good this week, she is preparing for her next role. The “yes, and?” singer recently wrapped filming Focker In-Law, and was just announced as part of the cast for American Horror Story Season 13. Aside from the star-studded lineup for the new season of the hit anthology series, not much else is known about what’s in store. And Grande is trying hard to avoid spoilers.

Grande has been busy on the Wicked: For Good press tour, which came amid the AHS13 announcement. Variety brought up the new season to Grande at the 2025 Governors’ Awards, and she really tried her hardest to say nothing, and I applaud her for her efforts:

#ArianaGrande teases her role in the upcoming season of #AmericanHorrorStory at the 2025 Governors Awards. pic.twitter.com/RqmNZI0yNCNovember 17, 2025

At this point, avoiding spoilers is likely second-nature to her since she’s spent a few years trying not to spill too much about the Wicked films, despite the stage show. It does sound like she and the cast know some details about what’s in store, as Grande revealed that creator Ryan Murphy reached out to her with a text about it. Not surprisingly, she couldn’t even share much about that.

This won’t be Ariana Grande’s first time working with Murphy. She briefly appeared in the first season of the Fox horror comedy Scream Queens in 2015 as Chanel #2. Her character was unfortunately killed early on by the season’s serial killer, the Red Devil, but it was pretty memorable. With her reuniting with Murphy after over 10 years, it will be exciting to see what they cook up together, especially since Season 13 of American Horror Story will include some pretty big AHS heavy hitters.

American Horror Story marks Grande’s first television role since guest starring on the Showtime family tragicomedy Kidding in 2020. She may find it hard to avoid spoilers, but it should be a little easier with AHS since the wait probably won’t be nearly as long as Wicked, which officially wrapped filming in early 2024. At the very least, Grande doesn’t seem to know too much right now, which is also making it easy, aside from some key details.

It's unknown when plot details and the title will be revealed for Season 13, including who everyone will be playing. The fact that the little information Grande received about it was enough to get her on board is proof that fans will likely be in for a ride. It should be interesting to see how American Horror Story Season 13 turns out and how the cast continues to avoid spoiling anything, but for now, those with a Hulu subscription can watch all 12 seasons and prepare.