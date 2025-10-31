Some American Horror Story Heavy Hitters Are Returning For Season 13, And Now I Need To Tune Back In

The American Horror Story franchise has been going strong since back in 2011 with the Murder House season that started it all, and that season is still my favorite out of all those that I've seen so far. Now, with creator Ryan Murphy revealing details about the long-awaited Season 13, the cast list has me convinced that I'm going to need to plan on tuning in after the end of the 2025 TV schedule. Not only are there many big names coming back, but one new cast member is going from Wicked to... well, something probably wicked in a different way!

Among those on the cast list (as revealed on Instagram on Halloween 2025) are several of the AHS cast members to appear in the most seasons. Brace yourself for some very familiar names, and check out who you can expect when American Horror Story comes back:

Sarah Paulson

Evan Peters

Kathy Bates

Jessica Lange

Emma Roberts

Angela Bassett

Billie Lourd

Gabourey Sidibe

Leslie Grossman

Ariana Grande

While there are a lot of names to be excited about, there's a reason why the comment section is largely full of fans freaking out about Jessica Lange. After starring in the first four seasons, Lange hasn't returned to AHS for more than a guest role since 2015. (There are also plenty of people excited about Ariana Grande, with the news breaking less than a month before the arrival of Wicked: For Good in the 2025 movie release schedule.)

There reveals came with "I'll Be Seeing You" by Vera Lynn playing, and I've found Vera Lynn songs to be fun when paired with horror ever since "We'll Meet Again" was effectively used in Stranger Things. There was some bad news to go with the thrills of the cast list, though, as the video confirmed that Season 13 will premiere on Halloween... in 2026. With AHS Season 12 wrapping back in April 2024, that will mean more than two full years without any new episodes. Take a look:

A post shared by Ryan Murphy Productions (@ryanmurphyproductions) A photo posted by on

As noted, a lot of the fans commenting on the video are sharing their excitement about Jessica Lange and Ariana Grande, and one person caught the AHS: Coven reference of the iconic "Surprise, bitch, I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me." That line has been heavily memed since Billie Lourd dropped it in her role as Madison Montgomery in Season 3. Interestingly, both Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett are also currently starring on network TV shows, with CBS' Matlock for Bates and ABC's 9-1-1 for Bassett.

At least one person was celebrating that Kim Kardashian won't be part of the cast despite her doing well enough in Season 12 when she channeled sister Kourtney Kardashian. Ryan Murphy was impressed enough by the reality star's turn as a scripted actress that he cast her in All's Fair, which premieres with a stacked cast on Tuesday, November 4 for anybody with a Hulu subscription.

With AHS Season 13 not premiering for another year, fans might be in for a long wait until more details emerge beyond the cast list. That said, those actors are interesting enough that I may use the next year to catch up on the American Horror Stories seasons I've missed over the years. After all, even though AHS is an anthology, it pays to see the actors playing different roles time and again.