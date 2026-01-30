School Spirits Season 3 Is Off To A Great Start, And I Am Really Excited About This One Development

School Spirits is one of my favorite Paramount+ shows. I have been looking forward to Season 3 ever since production ended on Season 2. The Season 2 finale left us with so many great cliffhangers. With Paramount+ releasing the first three episodes of School Spirits Season 3, we now have so many answers.

School Spirits loves to keep us guessing about what’s going on with Maddie (Peyton List) and her friends. A main topic of the upcoming season involves Xavier (Spencer MacPherson) and his ability to communicate with ghosts in a hospital. That’s been one of the main topics of Season 3 thus far, and it’s been an interesting one.

However, it’s not the School Spirits topic that has piqued my interest the most.

Warning: School Spirits spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Like That Simon Is In The Land Of Ghosts, Because It Adds An Interesting New Layer

Simon (Kristian Ventura) finds himself stuck in the land of the ghosts with Wally (Milo Manheim), Rhonda (Sarah Yarkin), Charley (Nick Pugliese), and the rest of the ghosts. A lot of the opening episodes focus on Simon’s attempts to escape this world and return to the living.

Maddie and Simon have switched places, but his absence is easier to explain. When Maddie escapes the world of the ghosts at the end of Season 3, I wondered how the show would continue to make that a huge part of School Spirits. Simon being trapped there is the perfect next chapter for this great Paramount+ show.

Not only are we seeing how he handles being trapped (not well), but we’re also seeing him interact with a new set of characters. Maddie can also still see them because of the rule that if she’s in a room where someone died, she can see ghosts. It’s a clever way to solve the problem of removing Maddie from that world.

Additionally, it’s fun to see her try to save Simon. He spent so much time trying to save her in the previous two seasons. She gets to return the favor.

Simon And Wally’s Growing Friendship Has Been Fun To Watch

I think a main part of the appeal of Simon in the world of the ghosts is that he’s forced to develop relationships with Maddie’s friends from that world. Before, it was like she was torn between him and them. Now her closest friends are in the same place. Simon is fighting his way back to her, while Wally and others try to help that happen.

Wally and Simon have never been enemies but they have been at odds in a way. They both love Maddie, but she cannot have both of them in a sense that Simon is alive and Wally is dead. If she stayed with Wally in the land of the ghosts, she would never get to really maintain and grow her friendship with Simon in the world of the living. Though Simon and Maddie are strictly platonic, he and Wally are her great love stories.

They’re her soulmates in different ways. In order to have one, she can’t have the other because of the existence of two worlds. Obviously, Simon and Wally know that they each represent a barrier to Maddie’s heart. This creates a bit of tension between them when Simon first came to this world. However, by Episode 3, they’re working together for the same cause: return Simon to the world of the living. It’s been nice to see the growth of their bond. I suspect that they become friends by the School Spirits Season 3 finale.

I Enjoy Seeing Maddie and Simon Switch Places With Who Has To Save Whom

Simon was so dedicated to saving Maddie in the show’s first two seasons. He risked becoming a social outcast and looking insane. Luckily, it worked out to the point that he gained a team with Xavier, Claire (Rainbow Wedell), and Nicole (Kiara Pichardo), but it could have gone down a different direction. Now, Maddie gets to pay him back for all his hard work. She gets to save him.

The events of the School Spirits Season 2 finale may have shaken up the show in a big way, but I love that Maddie gets to play the hero to Simon. She’s now risking her social status, reputation, and family dynamics to make sure he comes home as well. Them also switching places is very heartbreaking because they still can’t have that long-awaited reunion. They must prolong it to figure out why he’s trapped. This also will make when they finally reunite, so much better.

Simon Being Among The Dead Gives Me Hope That We May See Other Characters Cross Worlds

I have a feeling that this Simon story gets resolved before Season 3 ends. However, I don’t think it’s the end of others entering this world. We now know Xavier can talk to the dead in the hospital, but maybe it’s time to send him to the ghosts world in the school. I have no clue how and why that happens, but I would like to see this development.

There are also so many other School Spirits characters who can enter this world and create some excitement. Maybe Claire crosses over, and Maddie becomes a little paranoid about Wally and her. It wouldn’t be the first time Claire hooked up with her boyfriend, so that is a reasonable fear.

We also need to remember that ghosts can temporarily cross over. This may be how School Spirits puts Wally in the world of the living.

It could be another impactful cliffhanger if someone else does end up in the world of the dead.

I Am Curious To See If Simon In The World Of The Ghosts Will Be A Season Long Problem Or Resolved Quickly

One reason I love School Spirits is its unpredictable nature. I can never predict where it will go next, and that means I have no clue if any of the stuff involving the school, Simon, and Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman) will resolve before Season 4. Season 3 has already had so many unexpected moments, like Janet’s (Jess Gabor) exit.

I thought she was going to be around for another season. I also thought Wally might disappear, and we weren’t going to know for sure if he was gone. We learn in the premiere episode that he just decides not to go through his door. I want the Simon in the ghost world to have a resolution before the Season 3 finale, but I am not sure if this drags out for the rest of the season or even carries over until Season 4.

You just never know with School Spirits, and that makes it such a fun show.