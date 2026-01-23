I Can't Wait To See Kate McKinnon In Percy Jackson Season 3, But I Had No Idea Amy Poehler Was Involved In Her Casting

SPOILERS ahead for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, now streaming with a Disney+ subscription or Hulu subscription.

Wow, what a finale! While the arrival of Percy Jackson's Season 2 closer sadly means no new episodes for a while, we can rest assured knowing that Season 3 is already underway and will eventually head to the upcoming TV schedule. When CinemaBlend spoke to the series’ showrunners, they spilled the tea on two big casting additions for the upcoming adaptation of The Titan’s Curse.

How Amy Poehler Factored Into Kate McKinnon's Percy Jackson Casting

Back in October, it was announced that none-other-than Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon would be joining the next season as the goddess of love, Aphrodite. During our chat with the showrunners, Dan Shotz told me how he landed on casting the comedian in the role of a Greek god, and it turns out, another SNL alum was inadvertently involved.

I think she was on Amy Poehler's podcast or something, right? And I just was hearing her voice and, obviously we're massive fans of Kate McKinnon, but like, hearing her just talk about her life and her life experiences, and I remember calling these guys and I was like, ‘Should we see if Kate would want to do this?’ Because, she'd kind of be perfect.

He’s talking about Good Hang With Amy Poehler, of course, which was one of the 2026 Golden Globe winners, earning its W for “Best Podcast.” Now we know that the podcast was actually the reason why McKinnon was picked to be in Percy Jackson Season 3, I only love Poehler's interview series more. Shotz also told CinemaBlend what happened after the October episode of Good Hang the actress appeared in.

We called and then her people were like, ‘She would love to be in this show.’ She loves the show. And that was it. And sometimes,it's as simple as that where you find fans or people who just want to play an iconic role like Aphrodite.

Percy Jackson meets Aphrodite in the third book, The Titan’s Curse, who is very interested in the demigod’s love life, of course. I can just imagine the funny bits McKinnon is going to create with the character.

Disney+ + Hulu Bundle: From $9.99 For The First Month

Disney+ and Hulu are both the home for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but why not have both with this 2-for-1 bundle. After the first month, the price for both subscriptions goes up to just $19.99.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Percy Jackson Showrunners Told Me About Getting Marvel's Dafne Keen, Too

In addition to McKinnon, another big get for Season 3 was Dafne Keen, who famously played Laura Kinney / X-23 in Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine. Here’s what Shotz said about nabbing the actress for the role of Artemis:

It was similar with Dafne [Keen]. Like Dafne had actually known a lot of our cast. They had been on the young person circuit of Hollywood, and so, she had become friends with a lot of the cast members. So, when we reached out to her, it was just like, ‘Oh, I get to come play with my friends. So, she jumped right in.

Artemis is the goddess of the moon, who ends up helping Percy and his friends in The Titan’s Curse when they face the manticore. She has a crew of young women called the Hunters of Artemis. Shotz’s comments about Season 3 of Percy Jackson definitely has us excited about what’s to come. The production recently reprised filming the remaining third of the season that’s left to film, and Season 3 is set to come out later this year.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we look forward to it, you can check out our interview with Rick Riordan about adapting Thalia’s story this season.