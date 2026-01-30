Wait, Is A Buffy The Vampire Slayer OG Hinting At Their Return In New Sunnydale?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a cult classic TV series, and one of the best supernatural teen dramas ever. The series is regularly re-watched for those with a Hulu subscription, and the generations of fans were thrilled when Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed she was shooting a new series for the streamer. Fans have been wondering what OG Buffy stars might be joining her for New Sunnydale, and now it looks like one fan favorite is hinting at their return.

After filming the pilot, Hulu has officially green lit a full season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale. But other than SMG, no other actors have been officially confirmed to reprise their roles. Spike actor James Marsters recently appeared on Charisma Carpenter's podcast The Bitch is Back, where he spoke about the idea of playing the Buffy villain turned hero. As he put it:

I had to go back and watch it just to ask myself, ‘Can you play that character again?’ Nevermind the externals. Can you internally get back to that psychology?

While Marsters spoke about Spike being fans' gay awakening, these comments about portraying the vampire again were arguably even more juicy. After he mused about whether or not he could psychologically play Spike again, Cordelia actress Charisma Carpenter pushed him and asked if he was subtly confirming his return for the new Buffy series. He quickly backpedaled, saying:

I am not. No. I have no idea. Let’s see. What can I say? There is interest in having me back.

While he was careful not to say too much, it sounds like there has been interest in having Marsters back as Spike. Whether he's referencing fan discourse or actual talks with Hulu is unclear, but these comments are sure to turn the heads of superfans out there like me. Could the beloved vampire actually reunite with Sarah Michelle Gellar's title character? It's unclear, but I would definitely like to see it.

Of course, there are some concerns about the idea of James Marsters playing Spike in New Sunnydale. Perhaps the biggest is that the character supposed to be immortal, and the actor has understandably aged since Buffy's series finale aired in 2003. This could also prevent David Boreanaz from returning to the role of Angel.

While the new Buffy show will feature Sarah Michelle Gellar's title character training a new Slayer, it seems inevitable that more OGs would join the fun... even in a guest capacity. Perhaps the most obvious choices would be Alyson Hannigan's Willow and Anthony Head's Giles, who as known for dishing out advice throughout the original series. Fans are also hoping that Dawn gets appropriately honored in the new series following actress Michelle Trachtenberg's death.

It's currently unclear when Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale will premiere, but fans are hoping that it ends up being part of the 2026 TV schedule. For now, folks can re-watch the original show's seven seasons over on Hulu.