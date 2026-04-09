Scrubs Finally Brought Back Dr. Cox, But It Came With A Twist That Devastated Me

Warning: SPOILERS for the Scrubs episode “My Odds” are ahead!

Going into the Scrubs revival, we knew that John C. McGinley was reprising Dr. Perry Cox on a recurring basis rather than as a series regular. The new season’s premiere episode explained away his reduced appearances by having Dr. Cox retire as Sacred Heart’s chief of medicine and appoint Zach Braff’s J.D. as his successor. Over a month later, McGinley is finally back as Dr. Cox on the 2026 TV schedule, but unfortunately, his return to Scrubs came with a devastating twist for the character.

When his former mentor showed up at Sacred Heart unannounced, J.D. immediately did his best to show how his kinder and supportive teaching methods were effective with the interns. He was also curious why Dr. Cox was hanging around the hospital all day and spending so much time with Dr. Kevin Park, J.D.’s new nemesis at Sacred Heart. Well, just when J.D. thought Cox was finally going to give him his props, the older man instead collapsed on the floor.

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It turns out that Dr. Cox hadn’t been feeling well for a while and had clued in Dr. Park about his status, but he didn’t tell J.D. because he figured he would turn this into “some overwrought, emo, crybaby feelings fest.” But J.D. was determined to be involved, which is how he ended up revealing Cox’s diagnosis: he has an autoimmune disease called microscopic polyangitis and is in the beginning stages of renal failure. His body is attacking itself and there is no cure.

As J.D. put it, this isn’t great, but it could have been worse. He reminded Cox that the disease has a high survival rate, especially since they caught it earlier. The renal failure could be slowed down with “aggressive treatment and immunosuppressants,” and microscopic polyangitis can even go into remission. Dr. Cox wasn’t as optimistic, but he did make J.D. promise that he would keep him alive “for a very long time,” as he didn’t want his death to be what makes J.D. cynical. He then added that this was only because he wouldn’t be able to appreciate in death, because of course Cox has to

So now J.D. is Perry Cox’s doctor, and since the latter would need to see the former fairly often for treatment at Sacred Heart, this sets the stage for more Dr. Cox appearances if Scrubs returns for another season. This also explains why we’re reuniting with Christa Miller’s Jordan in the Season 1 (or Season 10, if you prefer) finale next week, as he’ll be turning to his ex-wife and mother of their two children for support, twisted as it may be. Neil Flynn is also set to reprise The Janitor in the upcoming episode, and I wonder if Dr. Cox’s health issues play a role in him coming back.

I don’t often get emotional when watching movies and TV shows, but if Scrubs kills off Dr. Cox, that might wreck me. I would end up crying as much as I did when NCIS killed off Rocky Carroll’s Leon Vance a few weeks ago. So while Cox’s microscopic polyangitis adds a little more drama to Scrubs, I kindly ask that the writers not show him shuffling off this mortal coil.