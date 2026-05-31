Wait, American Pickers Isn’t Ending On History?

For months, American Pickers fans have been trying to figure out whether the long-running History series would quietly end with one final season. The show has been through a lot in recent years, from major cast changes to the death of former co-host Frank Fritz, and past comments from the cast made it seem like the picking era might be winding down on The History Channel. Now, Mike Wolfe appears to have put some of that speculation to rest.

(Image credit: History)

In a new Instagram post, Wolfe shared a video highlighting international versions of the American Pickers format, including clips from other “pickers” shows worldwide. The video itself was a fun reminder that the series grew far beyond one van, one shop and one corner of American roadside history. But the bigger news came in Wolfe’s caption, where he confirmed that the team would be start filming a new season of American Pickers soon. As for when production will begin, Wolfe says:

We will start filming a new season of [American Pickers] later this summer and it will mark 17 years since Frank and I hit the road filming in 2009. Never would I imagine the success of pickers worldwide. There has been Irish pickers, Italian pickers, Australian pickers, Canadian pickers. These versions they do of the shows format allow them to tell their own history thru items they find. Irish Picker’s 'Danielle, Frank, and I' is probably one of the more funny ones I’ve seen ❤️

That is a pretty important update, especially after previous comments suggested the show’s future might be uncertain. Earlier this year, Wolfe shared a touching throwback post looking back on the early days of the series with Fritz, and the timing fueled rumors that American Pickers could be approaching its final season. Before that, Danielle Colby had also hinted that they had heard “Pickers is done,” leaving the whole thing in a weird kind of TV limbo.

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(Image credit: History)

American Pickers Became Bigger Than Expected

One of the more interesting parts of Wolfe’s Instagram post was his focus on how far the format has traveled. He mentioned the Irish, Italian, Australian and Canadian versions of Pickers, noting that each uses found objects to tell its country’s history. That may be the best argument for why American Pickers has lasted this long. The show is not just about buying old stuff. At its best, it is about the strange emotional charge of objects people refuse to throw away.

Wolfe has also been navigating a season of major personal and professional change. In 2025, he and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, were involved in a crash while riding in one of his classic cars. Wolfe reportedly suffered minor injuries, while Cline was hospitalized with a broken jaw and other injuries that required a long recovery. She has shared parts of that process online, making it clear the aftermath was difficult for both of them.

Professionally, Wolfe has been making moves beyond the main American Pickers series. He closed his Antique Archaeology store in Nashville and has also been tied to other 2026 TV schedule programming for History, including History’s Greatest Picks with Mike Wolfe. So, even amid the uncertainty surrounding American Pickers, Wolfe never seemed fully out of History's orbit.

So, is American Pickers ending on History? Based on Wolfe’s post, it would seem there are miles of road left to explore, with a few more barns, and the original show is not being packed away and set for the graveyard of canceled TV shows. After 17 years, the road apparently still has a few more barns, garages and strange little treasure caves left to open.