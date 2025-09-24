American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe And Letiticia Cline Are Keeping ‘Things Positive’ As She Remains In The Hospital Following Vintage Car Crash

It was startling when news came down the pipeline that Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend of several years Leticia Cline had gotten into an accident in Columbia, Tennessee earlier in September. It’s been about 10 days since the news broke, and both are on the mend. However, Cline’s injuries have seemingly not been for the faint of heart, and she’s been hospitalized in the days since.

The good news? Cline and Wolfe are trying to keep “things positive” as she faces surgical intervention and more. The former reality star wrote things have slowly gotten better as she’s spent time in the hospital. She seemingly indicates it’s been tough to remain upbeat, but that a room with a view has helped.

(Image credit: Leticia Cline)

It’s nice to see Mike Wolfe at her side through her recent trials. After the accident, reports indicated he got off with some lacerations, bruises, a knee injury, and a broken nose, and was released from the hospital relatively quickly. However, at the time of the accident, she was facing several big surgeries. Reports at the time said Cline had extensive injuries, including a lacerated lung and broken ribs, jaw and sternum. The accident was described as “serious,” and she’d been airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in order to gain extensive medical help.

In addition, the coffee shop Leticia Cline works at said she’d remain in the hospital until sometime this week, but that timeline may have been extended, if Cline’s recent post is any indication. It sounds like it will be a long road to recovery, but as Wolfe himself noted, the two of them are in it together, and it’s nice to seem him by her side.

His pal Robby Klein seemingly indicated Wolfe had been driving one of his vintage Chevy Impalas when the accident happened, writing, “And that was the last time [Mike Wolfe] saw his Impala.” Of course, the man behind American Pickers would be a real collector himself, and we know he is a car and motorcycle junkie. (He and Jason Momoa even bonded over vintage bikes.) In fact, we’ve seen him drive several vintage models and share looks at the cars’ dashboards on social media prior to the accident this month.

The accident itself sounded gnarly, but it seems like they are taking things day by day for now.

(Image credit: Mike Wolfe, Instagram Stories)

Here’s hoping to a speedy recovery and getting back to some evening vintage car rides down the line. And of course, to getting back to picking, soon. Despite previous drama, I think fans would all be happy for the American Pickers hiatus to be over in a hurry...