North West Roasted Mom Kim Kardashian Over Her Met Gala Outfits, But There's A Sweet Reason I'm Still Thinking About It

Much has been written on the relationship Kim Kardashian shares with North West. From what I can tell, North is going to say what North wants to say, as evidenced when she trolled Kim over her “fake” influencer voice or knocked on the infamous Keeping up with the Kardashians moment when her mom lost her diamond earring. So, it was not really a surprise when North took some shots at Kim’s celebrity fashion choices, but I still can’t stop thinking about her roast.

During the most recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu (newbie? Go ahead and catch it with some Black Friday Streaming Deals ), we got to see Kim Kardashian and North West interacting as only the two can. During one notable scene, the reality star got candid about how North absolutely roasted her, but this time it made her feel way better. In fact, when Kim was considering skipping the 2025 Met Gala, she said North’s trolling turned into the best advice.

What’s the worst that could happen? People hate on your outfit? They do that every year.

I mean, sick burn from a 12-year-old. The thing is, North is not wrong. She spits truths whether or not people want to hear them.

Case in point: While some people like Zendaya are perpetually hailed for cool Met Gala choices (and peeping on Diana Ross ), Kim Kardashian even has dealt with haters when she’s done intriguing stuff, like worn Marilyn Monroe’s dress . Even after the poor woman lost weight to wear the dress, she was plagued with rumors she’d damaged Monroe’s iconic look . She did not, but it stuck with her enough that she brings it up a lot, and even Khloé had to tell her to chill out about Marilyn.

However, I can personally see how all the hate can feed into Kardashian’s confidence level when it comes to big mainstay events like these where it feels like the whole Internet is watching. She went on to say that North knew she was “really discouraged” and did a lot to keep her spirits up. So, in a sense, while North's comment may have been similar to some times she's trolled her mom, in this case she was actually building her up a bit, which I think is sweet.

Kim Kardashian also mentioned her kid did something significantly kinder for her ahead of the big event.

Last night, North came into my room and she gave me the cutest little balloon that says ‘Good Luck’ and some flowers.

Ultimately, given The Kardashians is exploring events in the past, we do know that Kim Kardashian attended the 2025 Met Gala. She wore a svelte black dress with what I can only describe as a butt necklace. It certainly turned heads, and it sounds like she’s glad she went, even if she had to take a little funny flak from her daughter in the process.

Now, I'd just love to hear North's take on how Kim K keeps some of these gravity-defying outfits on. Stay tuned, though, because you never know what The Kardashians will bring up next in Season 7.