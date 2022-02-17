Amidst Wendy Williams' Reported Financial Troubles, Her Rep Has A Message For Her Fans About Her Health

Even while not directly in the public eye, talk show host Wendy Williams has continued to make news, though she likely isn’t a fan of many of the reports coming out about her, the state of her health, or what’s going on with The Wendy Williams Show possibly choosing a new permanent host soon. Now, after she had to take legal action against her bank, Wells Fargo, for denying her access to her money, Williams’ rep has offered updates on the star to her fans.

What’s Now Being Said About Wendy Williams And Her Health?

Wendy Williams has been off of the air since July of 2021, with the current season of The Wendy Williams Show being run by a series of guest hosts for the entirety of its run so far. Reports are that Williams will not return before the end of this season, with her many health issues being the reason for her extended absence. Claims of her declining health have run rampant for several months now, with no official word on how Williams is doing.

But, after she had to take legal action against Wells Fargo when they denied her access to both her financial accounts and any information about them, Williams’ lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, has now offered a message to her fans, via a statement issued to Page Six . Thomas noted:

She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend.

Viewers who loved to tune in every weekday for William’s raw honesty, frequently unpredictable nature, and love of celebrity gossip have been out of luck since The Wendy Williams Show returned in the fall of 2021. While several guest hosts have made an impression, fans have been very worried about the star’s continued absence from her beloved daytime talker (and reports she’s actually no longer involved with the show at all ), especially considering how little we’ve heard from Williams herself, or any of her representatives, about how her health struggles are currently going.

Luckily, according to what Thomas said, she has new medical professionals on her case and is now “on the mend,” because the allegations that have gone around about Williams’ current wellbeing have been troubling, to say the least. It was just about a month ago that a new report claimed that not only was Williams’ “spark” gone, but that she was having trouble dressing and eating on her own . This same report also claimed that she had been “having a hard time holding a conversation” and was frequently unable to recognize people she’d known for quite some time.

Then, Williams’ former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, claimed to Wells Fargo that Williams was “of unsound mind,” and noted her belief that the host was the “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” which caused the bank to remove Williams’ access. While the case Williams is fighting against Wells Fargo has now been sealed (so that the public can’t get any of the papers filed without a court order) Thomas also said that Williams has a message for everyone about her mental health:

Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being. [She is] disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to. Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans, and she can’t wait to get back.

Time will tell whether or not Wendy Williams being eager “to get back” means to her namesake show or another project, but it’s good to hear that she is both finally feeling better (which Thomas also noted in an earlier statement ) and as devoted to her loving fans as always.