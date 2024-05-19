Among Us: The Cast And Other Things We Know About The New Animated Series Based On The Game

You're sus – and now the whole world is going to be, too, with the Among Us TV series.

If you happened to be gaming on a mobile phone or PC in 2020, I'm sure you heard of Among Us. During a time when we couldn't see people at all because of the pandemic, the online multiplayer game became a great way to connect with others across the world — and for all the yelling matches about who the murderer is.

Now, Among Us is joining the long list of upcoming video game adaptations . But, what can we expect from this series? And, who is going to star in it? Here is what we know so far.

At the time of this writing, there is no set premiere date for the Among Us TV series, which isn't that surprising. The show was only announced in early 2024, so having a date set at this time would be pretty shocking.

This animated series could premiere on the 2024 TV premiere schedule if they waited to announce it once it was already close to being finished. But, I wouldn't hold out too much hope. Animated shows usually take some time to produce.

Whether it's the next season of Arcane or waiting years for the next season of a popular anime (like we've done with Attack on Titan ), the time frame for animation can vary tremendously.

Here's hoping that this show comes sooner rather than later.

The Among Us Cast Includes Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown And More

While we don't have a set premiere date yet, we do know who will be a part of the Among Us cast. Let's get into it:

Randall Park as Red

According to Variety , in early March 2024, several cast announcements were made. The first we'll discuss is Randall Park's casting for Red, the Captain of the Skeld (the ship in the game). Red is known as a "people-pleaser" who has "failed upwards."

Park is known for many roles on television, from his starring part in Fresh Off The Boat to his time as Jimmy Woo in WandaVision and his famous guest star role where he replaced The Office cast member John Krasinski.

Yvette Nicole Brown

Variety confirmed next that Yvette Nicole Brown would voice Orange, who acts as HR on the ship, and that the character is a "spineless corporate shill." Brown is known for many TV roles, most prominently from the Community cast, Drake & Josh, Act Your Age, and others.

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood was the fourth voice confirmed by Variety, and he will play Green, an unpaid intern who is "happy to be there." Wood gained a lot of fame for his role in The Lord of the Rings movies but has since appeared in several other films, most recently The Toxic Avenger in 2023.

Ashley Johnson

The fourth name from the Variety article is Ashley Johnson, who will voice Purple and is the Chief of Security — and also has trust issues. Johnson is known very well for her voice-acting skills, but she has also acted on camera, including a guest role on The Last of Us on HBO.

Dan Stevens

Variety then reported in late March 2024 that three other actors had joined the fray. The first we'll discuss is Dan Stevens, who will play Blue, a doctor who is also "hot" and "charming" — as charming as a blue blob could be. Stevens has starred in shows like Downton Abbey, Legion, Solar Opposites, and more.

Liv Hewson

Liv Hewson was confirmed next. She will play Black, a geologist who prefers rocks to people. The actress starred in the underrated Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet and has a starring role in the Yellowjackets cast.

Kimiko Glenn

Variety reported that Kimiko Glenn would voice Cyan, a gemologist who "supervises the vibes." She was part of the Orange is the New Black cast and has had several other voice roles, most recently in the creative Amazon series, Hazbin Hotel.

Patton Oswalt

Variety gave us another slew of voice actors in early April 2024. The first is Patton Oswalt, who will voice White, a contest winner who believes that "wealth can be a personality trait." The actor has appeared on shows like The King of Queens, The Goldbergs, The Sandman and more.

Debra Wilson

Debra Wilson will voice Yellow in Among Us. She is a cook on the ship, and her task is simply "pizza," so that's my kind of job. The actress has appeared in many TV shows and games as a voice actor, including Diablo IV, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and others.

Phil LaMarr

Phil LaMarr will voice Brown, another cook on the ship who is best friends with Yellow. His task is also pizza, so that's a vibe. LaMarr is also a famous voice actor who has starred in shows like Samurai Jack, Justice League, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, and more.

Wayne Knight

Last but not least, Variety confirmed that Wayne Knight would voice Lime, an engineer who is also a conspiracy theorist. The actor has appeared in shows like Seinfeld and 3rd Rock from the Sun, among others, and has performed several voice roles.

Jeez, talk about a stacked cast – one I'm excited for.

Among Us Will Follow A Similar Premise From The Popular Game

While story details are a little under wraps, the original Variety article confirming Randall Park reported that the show will be based on the game. It's all about members of the crew who have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter who is killing everyone. It's up to the crew members to figure out who the imposter is before they are killed themselves.

Yes, this is the perfect whodunnit TV series, and I am here for it.

Among Us Is A Sci-Fi Muli-Player Whodunit Online Game

As mentioned before, the TV show is based on the game of the same name by Innersloth. While Among Us was initially released back in 2018, it gained a lot of popularity in 2020 and was one of the biggest games of the year, thanks to Twitch streaming and YouTubers playing it.

In fact, according to Dev Technosys , the game surpassed 300 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) in 2020—which is a lot of people.

Titmouse Will Be The Animation Studio

The last thing we know from Variety is that Titmouse will be the animation studio behind bringing Among Us to life. Titmouse has done the animation for Beavis and Butt-Head, Human Resources, Big Mouth, and more, so I feel that the show will be in good hands.

What are you most excited about when it comes to Among Us? All I know is that I better brush up on my interrogation skills, because I need to find out who the imposters are — before it's too late! Maybe I need to download the game again.