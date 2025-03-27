Amy Poehler Opened Up About A 'Fun Jokey' Project The Parks And Rec Cast Filmed Together, And Now The Internet Is Hilariously Demanding To See It
"WE DEMAND (PHILLY) JUSTICE"
Back when Parks and Recreation was still on, there was an iconic image taken of Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn, Paul Rudd and Rashida Jones. They looked like they were in a ‘90s legal procedural, and it was titled “Philly Justice.” Now, Poehler has shared more details about this fake show they actually filmed an episode of, and fans are hilariously demanding that this long-lost piece of work from the Parks and Rec cast be released.
Amy Poehler Broke Down All The Work That Went Into Making Philly Justice
Over the years, there have been jokes about Philly Justice. However, recently, Amy Poehler talked about it with Rashida Jones, and confirmed that they filmed an episode! While chatting on her podcast Good Hang, Poehler started her explanation of this goofy idea by saying:
Rashida Jones then chimed in to note that the writers for Parks and Rec took time off writing one of the best sitcoms ever to write an episode of Philly Justice. Honestly, that’s iconic behavior. And to that point, the podcast host revealed just how much work went into this little fake show, saying:
@goodhangwithamy ♬ original sound - Good Hang with Amy Poehler
To quote Rashida Jones, “Dude, really!?!” I desperately need to see this, especially since the Leslie Knope actress went on to say that it’s “so good” while revealing some juicy plot details.
Poehler said a producer on Parks sent her the episode and revealed that Jones plays a lawyer named Angie Martinez. She also explained that she thinks the Ann Perkins actress’s character was in love with Kathryn Hahn’s character too, revealing they did "kiss at some point."
This sounds remarkable. Not only does it feature some of the incredible regular cast, but it also highlights two of Parks and Rec’s finest guest stars. So, I agree with all the fans who are demanding that this be released.
Now, The Fans Are Demanding To See Philly Justice
Even though a Parks and Rec revival seems unlikely, there is a rewatch podcast, the cast reunited in 2020 for a special, and they frequently chat about their love for the show. However, while all that’s fine and dandy, I think the world needs Philly Justice.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The fans agree, too. Under the TikTok clip from Good Hang, they were adamant that Philly Justice must see the light of day, writing comments like:
- WE DEMAND (PHILLY) JUSTICE -like.daylightt
- Amy? Amy. AMY. Amy. You cannot toy with us like this. -Rachel
- According to TikTok this was posted 13 hours ago and here we are, still waiting for the Philly Justice premiere. Amy, we are begging you; Save 2025. -justjessonthecape
- What!?! I feel personally offended that you haven’t put this out for me. Clearly this is a one sided friendship. 🤨 -RubyRose
- the people yearn for philly justice PLEASE -Kathryn
The people do “yearn” for Philly Justice, and so do I! In fact, the people want it so badly that they’re pulling out some of Parks and Rec’s finest inside jokes and gags to prove their point, writing hilarious comments like:
- Get on your feet! Get up and make it happen!! 🙏🏻 -recordingwithsam
- IN THE NAME OF LIL SEBASTIAN PLEASE -Erin Rensnick
- In the words of Leslie Knope, please please please please please please please please please please please! -Cajuntexan
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
You can rewatch Parks and Rec while also keeping up with NBC and Bravo's shows with a Peacock subscription. Plans start at $7.00 per month, or you can upgrade to premium for no ads and options to download.
So, yeah, the world needs Philly Justice.
Sadly, we don’t know if or when it will be released. However, you can keep listening to Amy Peohler’s podcast Good Hang, and you can see Rashida Jones in Black Mirror when it premieres Season 7 on the 2025 TV schedule. Plus, you can always go back and re-watch Parks and Rec with a Peacock subscription while fantasizing about this hilarious fake show, Philly Justice.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
CBS' Cancellation Train Keeps On Rolling After S.W.A.T. And FBI Shows, And This One Involves A Total Shift In Programming
With Two Episodes To Go In The White Lotus Season 3, I Have A Theory About Rick And His Father