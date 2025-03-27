Amy Poehler Opened Up About A 'Fun Jokey' Project The Parks And Rec Cast Filmed Together, And Now The Internet Is Hilariously Demanding To See It

Back when Parks and Recreation was still on, there was an iconic image taken of Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn, Paul Rudd and Rashida Jones. They looked like they were in a ‘90s legal procedural, and it was titled “Philly Justice.” Now, Poehler has shared more details about this fake show they actually filmed an episode of, and fans are hilariously demanding that this long-lost piece of work from the Parks and Rec cast be released.

Amy Poehler Broke Down All The Work That Went Into Making Philly Justice

Over the years, there have been jokes about Philly Justice. However, recently, Amy Poehler talked about it with Rashida Jones, and confirmed that they filmed an episode! While chatting on her podcast Good Hang , Poehler started her explanation of this goofy idea by saying:

You know, we did a fun, jokey thing on Parks and Rec, where we took a picture one day on some courthouse steps – me, you, Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott, Paul Rudd – and we looked like we were in a ‘90s drama called Philly Justice is what we called ourselves. And then, because it was whatever, Season 7 of Parks, and we were probably phoning it in at that point, but we ended up pretending we used to be in that show. There was a whole text chain.

Rashida Jones then chimed in to note that the writers for Parks and Rec took time off writing one of the best sitcoms ever to write an episode of Philly Justice. Honestly, that’s iconic behavior. And to that point, the podcast host revealed just how much work went into this little fake show, saying:

That’s right. The writers wrote an episode that we filmed, that I have a copy of that I keep wanting to put on TikTok or something.

To quote Rashida Jones, “Dude, really!?!” I desperately need to see this, especially since the Leslie Knope actress went on to say that it’s “so good” while revealing some juicy plot details.

Poehler said a producer on Parks sent her the episode and revealed that Jones plays a lawyer named Angie Martinez. She also explained that she thinks the Ann Perkins actress’s character was in love with Kathryn Hahn’s character too, revealing they did "kiss at some point."

This sounds remarkable. Not only does it feature some of the incredible regular cast, but it also highlights two of Parks and Rec’s finest guest stars . So, I agree with all the fans who are demanding that this be released.

Now, The Fans Are Demanding To See Philly Justice

Even though a Parks and Rec revival seems unlikely , there is a rewatch podcast, the cast reunited in 2020 for a special, and they frequently chat about their love for the show. However, while all that’s fine and dandy, I think the world needs Philly Justice.

The fans agree, too. Under the TikTok clip from Good Hang , they were adamant that Philly Justice must see the light of day, writing comments like:

WE DEMAND (PHILLY) JUSTICE -like.daylightt

Amy? Amy. AMY. Amy. You cannot toy with us like this. -Rachel

According to TikTok this was posted 13 hours ago and here we are, still waiting for the Philly Justice premiere. Amy, we are begging you; Save 2025. -justjessonthecape

What!?! I feel personally offended that you haven’t put this out for me. Clearly this is a one sided friendship. 🤨 -RubyRose

the people yearn for philly justice PLEASE -Kathryn

The people do “yearn” for Philly Justice, and so do I! In fact, the people want it so badly that they’re pulling out some of Parks and Rec’s finest inside jokes and gags to prove their point, writing hilarious comments like:

Get on your feet! Get up and make it happen!! 🙏🏻 -recordingwithsam

IN THE NAME OF LIL SEBASTIAN PLEASE -Erin Rensnick

In the words of Leslie Knope, please please please please please please please please please please please! -Cajuntexan

So, yeah, the world needs Philly Justice.