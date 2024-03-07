Andy Cohen’s Lawyers Respond To Allegations By RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Over Drug Use
Leah McSweeney is suing Andy Cohen and others, while also making allegations about him offering drugs to employees.
Over the years, the Real Housewives franchise has grown into a massive enterprise, with a number of cities airing new seasons on Bravo at any point (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). While the network is showing no signs of slowing down, there have been a number of lawsuits aimed at Bravo, the production companies that shoot Housewives, and Andy Cohen himself. And Cohen's lawyers recently fired back at RHONY alum Leah McSweeney's allegations of drug use.
For those who don't know, McSweeney starred in two seasons of RHONY, before appearing in the third season of Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff. But now she's suing Cohen and others, claiming that she was encouraged to relapse and drink while filming. She also alleged that Cohen offered Housewives cocaine, and punished those who turned it down. His lawyers response was picked up by Page Six, categorically denying the drug allegations. Cohen reportedly called the suit a "shakedown" while the legal team's response reads:
That seems pretty cut and dry. Clearly Cohen and his team are denying the allegations made by McSweeney about the presence of drugs within Watch What Happens Live and the greater Bravo-verse. We'll just have to wait and see how this lawsuit ultimately plays out in the courts.
McSweeney's lawsuit comes on the heels of the "reality reckoning." Originally led by RHONY icon Bethenny Frankel, a number of Housewives have issues lawsuits against Bravo, Cohen, and others. That includes the ongoing drama surrounding Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville's interaction during RHUGT. Later in the his lawyers' response to the McSweeney (via Page Six), they claim that the former Housewife is making her allegations up. The statement reads:
Of course, Leah McSweeney also stands firm in her allegations about what went down during her years as a Real Housewife. She's been doing plenty of press about her claims, resulting in an ongoing conversation within the greater Bravoverse. In response, a number of other Housewives have come to Cohen's defense, claiming they've never seen this alleged drug use. That includes some of the women from RHONY who filmed with Leah.
Given how many lawsuits are currently surrounding Bravo, it does seem like a high stakes moment for the network, and Andy Cohen himself. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out. For now, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
