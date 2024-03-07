Andy Cohen’s Lawyers Respond To Allegations By RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Over Drug Use

Over the years, the Real Housewives franchise has grown into a massive enterprise, with a number of cities airing new seasons on Bravo at any point (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). While the network is showing no signs of slowing down, there have been a number of lawsuits aimed at Bravo, the production companies that shoot Housewives, and Andy Cohen himself. And Cohen's lawyers recently fired back at RHONY alum Leah McSweeney's allegations of drug use.

For those who don't know, McSweeney starred in two seasons of RHONY, before appearing in the third season of Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff. But now she's suing Cohen and others, claiming that she was encouraged to relapse and drink while filming. She also alleged that Cohen offered Housewives cocaine, and punished those who turned it down. His lawyers response was picked up by Page Six, categorically denying the drug allegations. Cohen reportedly called the suit a "shakedown" while the legal team's response reads:

Mr. Cohen never used cocaine with any cast member on any Real Housewives show or with any other Bravo employee.

That seems pretty cut and dry. Clearly Cohen and his team are denying the allegations made by McSweeney about the presence of drugs within Watch What Happens Live and the greater Bravo-verse. We'll just have to wait and see how this lawsuit ultimately plays out in the courts.

McSweeney's lawsuit comes on the heels of the "reality reckoning." Originally led by RHONY icon Bethenny Frankel, a number of Housewives have issues lawsuits against Bravo, Cohen, and others. That includes the ongoing drama surrounding Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville's interaction during RHUGT. Later in the his lawyers' response to the McSweeney (via Page Six), they claim that the former Housewife is making her allegations up. The statement reads:

The allegations were obviously made up by you and/or your client to achieve maximum tabloid clickbait value in the hopes of weaponizing these false allegations—along with other lies that permeate the complaint—as leverage to force an unjustified settlement. It will not. Instead, this conduct only subjects you and your client to independent and substantial legal exposure. An allegation of drug use in the workplace is a serious charge.

Of course, Leah McSweeney also stands firm in her allegations about what went down during her years as a Real Housewife. She's been doing plenty of press about her claims, resulting in an ongoing conversation within the greater Bravoverse. In response, a number of other Housewives have come to Cohen's defense, claiming they've never seen this alleged drug use. That includes some of the women from RHONY who filmed with Leah.

Given how many lawsuits are currently surrounding Bravo, it does seem like a high stakes moment for the network, and Andy Cohen himself. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out. For now, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.