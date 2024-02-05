‘One Of My Favorite People’: Andy Cohen Reacts To Kandi Burruss’ Exit From The Real Housewives Of Atlanta
Big news out of RHOA.
Grammy Night is always a big occasion for the musicians being honored, but Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta had her own professional milestone moment on the red carpet. The reality TV veteran announced that she would not be returning for Season 16 of the Bravo reality show. This was not news to executive producer Andy Cohen, though he said didn’t know she’d planned to let the cat out of the bag at the awards show. The host reflected on the end of Burruss’ epic stint on RHOA, calling her “one of my favorite people."
Kandi Burruss is the longest-serving cast member in the Real Housewives franchise, having joined the Atlanta cast in Season 2. Andy Cohen opened up about her 14 years on Bravo and her “iconic” contributions to RHOA on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, including how she wrote and produced Kim Zolciak’s “Tardy for the Party.” He also praised Burruss’ authenticity, saying:
Andy Cohen went on to talk about how smart and strategic Kandi Burruss always was, making her opinions known about Bravo’s marketing strategies and offering her own suggestions. This notably came into play in 2020, when tensions were running particularly high in matters of politics and race relations. The WWHL host recalled the impact she had not just on The Real Housewives of Atlanta but on how Bravo did business overall. Cohen said:
While no one expected Kandi Burruss to make such a big announcement on the Grammys red carpet, it’s actually a pretty appropriate venue, given her background in music. The Masked Singer’s first female winner was nominated for a Grammy Award for her work on the Destiny Child hit “Bills, Bills, Bills,” in 2000, the same year that she won for Best R&B Song with TLC’s “No Scrubs.”
Variety caught up with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star on the red carpet, where she divulged:
Neither Kandi Burruss nor Andy Cohen seemed to rule out her return to the series down the road, with the EP saying, “Bravo will be in business with her for a long time,” and that there are “other things in development.” Based on Burruss’ own comments, it sounds like she’s got some other coals in the fire, too, so we’ll have to see if Bravo remains involved in her next ventures.
A shakeup amongst the RHOA cast members was expected after Season 15 wrapped in September, with many fans wondering if NeNe Leakes might make a return, despite her comments throwing shade at the entire Real Housewives franchise last year. While we wait to see who will comprise the Season 16 cast and when its premiere date will hit the 2024 TV schedule, fans can catch all of their favorite Bravo-lebrities streaming with a Peacock subscription.
