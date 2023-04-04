Another Country Star On Yellowstone? Miranda Lambert Knows Exactly Who She’d Play

Things are currently at a weird point for Yellowstone fans, as the wait for Season 5 to return continues amid rumors and reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil tied in part to alleged scheduling issues involving Kevin Costner . But the franchise is destined to continue with or without him, with Matthew McConaughey confirmed to be heading up a new spinoff that’ll join the various prequels and the 6666 companion drama to be based in Texas. Which means there will be plenty of chances for other celebs and entertainers to join Taylor Sheridan’s fictional universe, but would Grammy-winning country singer Miranda Lambert be up for the task? Maybe so, but only if she can pick the role.

Miranda Lambert is currently in the midst of an extended Las Vegas residency, which kicked off in September 2022 and has dates set throughout the rest of 2023. That may not leave her a lot of time to take on other projects such as a guest spot on TV’s biggest drama, but that’s only if she’d be down to clown with the Duttons in the first place. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight , Lambert admitted she would be perfectly fine with keeping her acting career limited to her one-time guest spot on Law & Order: SVU, but wouldn’t necessarily turn down a Yellowstone appearance if the request is highly specific. In her words:

I've never been an actress. It's not my favorite thing. I've done one thing and it was probably the one. I'm not saying I won't ever do it again. But if I can play myself... that's a little bit easier on me.

So in the event that Taylor Sheridan is paying attention: if you wanted to bring the character “Miranda Lambert” into one section of the Yellowstone franchise or another, there’s a good chance you can actually land the real-life singer to play the role, without the need to go on a nationwide casting hunt for a lookalike. Okay, so that probably wouldn’t ever be the case.

After all, Lambert’s own face actually does pop up on Yellowstone regularly enough, even if it’s not in the most obvious of ways. One of the walls of the bunkhouse is adorned with a poster for her 2009 album Revolution. It’d be fun to have her show up on the ranch for one reason or another, only to somehow catch wind that the poster exists. I can’t imagine she’d be hanging out in the bunkhouse otherwise, unless she wanted to join in on making fun of Colby’s mom.

For what it’s worth, Miranda Lambert does have something of an “in” if she did so desperately want to appear as herself, as she somewhat recently chatted up Taylor Sheridan during an event in Texas. In her words:

I actually was at a thing in Texas. Taylor Sheridan got a Texas Medal of Arts and I did as well. So we got to talk about, you know, this lifestyle... I was pushing my songs for the show. I was like, 'I have some tunes, man, here they are!'

If the first song Yellowstone fans hear when Season 5 returns happens to be a Miranda Lambert track, it might be a good time to anticipate seeing her pop up in person.

Seems like it'd be a good place for her to performer her 2021 single "If I Was a Cowboy," and you can check out the video for that below.

Yellowstone and its spinoffs are no strangers to the world of country music and its brethren, from the flagship lead’s band Kevin Costner & Modern West to breakout fave Lainey Wilson joining the cast in Season 5 to a majority of the tracks that play over the Paramount Network drama’s recurring montage scenes. Not to mention the fact that superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the original Duttons, so to speak, for playing 1883's James and Margaret, respectively.

While attempting to stay patient waiting for more updates on Season 5, head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see all the shows that are confirmed to be returning soon.