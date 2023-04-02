Fans Were Upset The Yellowstone Cast Backed Out Of Festival Amidst Reported Kevin Costner Drama And Matthew McConaughey Spinoff Greenlight

2023 has been a rather confusing time for Yellowstone fans, especially those who aren’t staying current on any number of reported kerfuffles happening behind the scenes. The Paramount Network drama’s highly anticipated Q&A panel at this year’s Paley Fest was presumably meant to soothe some of the fandom’s worries that star Kevin Costner may be exiting sooner than expected as vengeful patriarch John Dutton, with plans being confirmed for a Matthew McConaughey-starring spinoff. Shockingly, no such soothing took place, as Costner, co-creator Taylor Sheridan and eight other announced panelists were last-second no-shows, leaving a bunch of ticked-off fans who’d shelled out money to spend time with TV’s most savage bloodline.

Granted, the Paley Fest team did what could be done to avoid a total backlash, with a handful of replacement cast members called in to take the stage (along with a Paramount Network exec). But that didn’t stop fans from going off about missing out on seeing Costner, Sheridan, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Jacki Weaver and executive producer David Glasser.

Why Yellowstone's Cast Was Absent From PaleyFest

Rather than the list of stars and producers noted above, Paley Fest attendees (some of whom only paid for tickets to specifically attend the Yellowstone panel) were presented with a far smaller line-up of actors — Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty and Dawn Olivieri — as well as Paramount Network’s president of development Keith Cox. According to Variety , no one was alerted about any panel changes until around 30 minutes ahead of the panel’s red carpet interviews, and that was possibly limited to just press members. One of the outlet’s editors took to Twitter with more details, saying:

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan & co. were set to appear at #PaleyFest. When press arrived, we were told none of the 10 listed were showing up. Change was due to ‘scheduling conflicts.’ Season 5 pt. 2 has not yet started filming.

Season 5 marked the first time that Yellowstone split up its production schedule, with Paramount Network having upped the episode count, and it’s rumored that Kevin Costner was causing some turmoil even then, due to requests for a more limited shooting outline that would allow him to jump ship and work on his epic western feature(s) Horizon , which will be the first film he’ll have directed in 20+ years . Still, despite those early reports and then the bombshell rumors that Costner may not return (which the stars have had to comment on themselves in the months since), fans and journalists still thought Taylor Sheridan and the cast would follow through on the obligation. And they were clearly angered by the purportedly sudden change in plans.

How Yellowstone Fans Reacted After Cast Skipped Panel

Considering some of the Dutton-loving faithful in attendence at PaleyFest had paid more than $80-$100 to witness the panel, not to mention any and all travel involved, the anger and disappointment that spread on social media was to be expected. Such as it went for this fan and radio host:

Usually not the kinda guy to complain about it, but when #Paleyfest advertised this, but sends out Mo (who I absolutely love), the Market Equities Woman, Governor Lynelle, and Josh Lucas, you kinda feel let down. #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/QLDR8enZbSApril 2, 2023 See more

To his point, I'm sure those who were most put off by the Yellowstone panel switcheroos weren't inherently pissed about seeing beloved stars like diversity advocate Moses Brings Plenty and "young Kevin Costner" Josh Lucas. But they likely would have been more appreciated as seen alongside the rest of the previously announced cast members set to show up, instead of as surprise replacements. While there were certainly many who watched and enjoyed the panel as it happened, it's reported that there were groans and boos when the changes were revealed, and more than a few people got up and left altogether.

Quite a few fans were on the same page in sharing the idea that PaleyFest execs should to being quick and fair with refund requests from those who attended the botched panel.

Will there be refunds for #yellowstone #PaleyFest we drove two hours to the cast you said would be here. What a joke and rip off. - @james79766926

I want a refund #PaleyFest #yellowstone utah to California with no main cast @DolbyTheatre Hollywood. The cost to fly out stay at a hotel and to eat was not worth the show. #Ineedtobecompt @Yellowstone #paleyfest I'm low income and I saved and work really hard to be here. 😞 - @Sylvia00076212

Refund, please. I can’t express the disappointment and deception I felt by the way PaleyfestLA handled the Yellowstone event. What a disgrace. Paleyfest KNEW the advertised cast and show creator would not be appearing. This was my first Paleyfest event, and it will be my last. - @MGradyPIO

Wow! What a joke! You guys should be ashamed of yourselves. Look at all these comments from people who got duped. You took our money and ran. You could have been honest about the no shows but instead you make efforts to ban negative comments on FB. Jerks! We all want a refund! - @Americandogpaw

According to USA Today (opens in new tab), the PaleyFest team had forms in the Dolby Theatre lobby for frustrated fans to fill out for refund requests, though it would appear that not everyone who showed up was aware of that fact. Here's hoping everyone can be recompensated without further issues hampering what has long been a reputable celebration of the TV medium.

So Wait, That Matthew McConaughey Spinoff Is Actually Happening?

While Yellowstone's PaleyFest woes and Kevin Costner rumors shook up April Fool's Day weekend in unfortunately non-jokey ways, fans may have missed Paramount Media Network head Chris McCarthy's update on True Detective and Agent Elvis star Matthew McConaughey's potential future within Taylor Sheridan's fictional western-verse. Though his actual quotes weren't shared by THR, the outlet confirmed that the McConaughey spinoff is lined up to go forward whether Costner maintains his role until the end, or if he quits mid-filming. As one of a whopping ten projects McCarthy is working on with Sheridan, it could easily eclipse everything but the flagship by the time it arrives, such is the actor's audience draw, particularly with those who appreciate a good western.

However, McCarthy is optimistic about Kevin Costner sticking with the project that finally earned him his latest Golden Globe award, saying:

[Yellowstone] wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.

With a prior release window set for the summer, it seems like Yellowstone's remaining Season 5 episodes won't arrive on TV until quite a bit later, should there continue to be an absence of plans to get filming started again up in Montana. With Season 5 having set up what could technically serve as an endgame battle between Jamie and John/Beth, a lot of narrative hoops would need to be introduced to explain why John isn't around as much, should filming be required to start up while Costner is busy with other projects. And if anyone could explain it well enough, Sheridan would be the guy, but I'm not sure even he could smooth over that kind of setback.

Thankfully, lots of work is being done for other upcoming Yellowstone franchise shows, and fans can check out the first four seasons with a Peacock subscription, with Season 5 eps available to watch On Demand.