90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 Just Premiered, And One Couple Is Already Headed Toward Disaster

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 premiere, "To Love and Be Wise Is Impossible." Read at your own risk!

It's already time for another entry within the 90 Day Fiancé family, merely a week after Happily Ever After? closed out its latest season with a four-installment tell-all. For the first time in a long time, we have many unfamiliar faces, as The Other Way Season 4 is loaded with new couples, though leave it for the sole returnees to be cooking up the messiest storyline so far. Not everyone may know Love In Paradise's Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo, but they will soon enough after the wild start to their latest season.

When we first learned about Daniele and Yohan in the previously released cast breakdown for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, we knew that Daniele intended to move from New York to Yohan's home in the Dominican Republic. The whole premise of this 90 Day Fiancé spinoff revolves around Americans traveling to other countries to be with their significant others, after all, so that wouldn't raise an eyebrow to any viewer. But this couple's story features quite the twist, in that Daniele had completely different plans than everyone else was aware of.

First, Daniele discussing the move with her friends was quite the attention-grabber, as they were completely surprised to learn about it. The conversation revealed that they'd been under the belief that Daniele followed up on their marriage in the Dominican Republic by filing for Yohan's spousal visa, so that he could move to New York City and live with her. However, Daniele revealed that she never actually filed to begin the process, and instead decided that she wanted to move to the Dominican Republic.

Which then led to the real jaw-dropping moment, which came when Daniele added that she hadn't officially told YOHAN any of the very pertinent-to-his-future information that she'd just unveiled. He was indeed under the belief that she'd already started the visa process started on his behalf. As opposed to being honest about any of this ahead of time, she decided to surprise Yohan with the info during her upcoming trip to the Dominican Republic, where she aims to announce to her husband that her "visit" is actually permanent.

Based on what little footage we saw of Yohan in this video, it seems like he won't be happy to hear that news, which would be the least surprising thing in the world. Considering Yohan revealed in one confessional video that he full-on dreamed of living in New York, he's bound to be disappointed at the very least, and potentially angry about Daniele not being honest with hi.

Daniele's friends also brought up during their conversation that the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star doesn't seem to fully have a plan for her life in the Dominican Republic. Daniele claimed she was planning to "manifest" a new job when she arrived, and thought that maybe she could teach yoga on the beach.

Her friends later mentioned in a confessional that Daniele doesn't seem to understand the reality of living in the Dominican Republic, and it's assumed she'll face a big wake-up call when she's trying to reside there outside of vacationing. Daniele's friends seemed to know what they were talking about, but Daniele wasn't trying to hear any of their concerns about her grand plan.

Daniele is not the first 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member to hop on a plane overseas, seemingly oblivious to the full scope of what living in another country entails. This definitely feels reminiscent of when Brittany Banks went to Jordan to see her lover Azan, but was completely clueless about the taboos and customs of Western living that are viewed diferently in other countries.

Overall, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 is off to a great start for the majority of its pairings. But while Daniele and Yohan seem to be the only ones with obvious drama, I'm sure future episodes will build tension up for other couples in bananas ways, and we'll then have other cast members to cast judgment on soon enough.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's one of many returning shows popping up in the coming weeks, so be sure to pop over to our 2023 TV premiere guide for an idea of what else the small screen can provide in the coming months.