No, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Debbie Is Not The Next Angela Deem

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 episode, "The Eyes Do Not See What the Mind Does Not Want." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé has welcomed many couples into the franchise over the years, and fans have often been quick to spot and note the similarities between cast members and their stories. For example, many have already suspected the drama with The Other Way Season 4's Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh will play out like Jenny and Sumit Singh's situation all over again, but that's yet to be seen. Other parts of the fandom are sharing the belief that newcomer Debbie is shaping out to be Angela Deem 2.0, but I just can't get behind that comparison.

While it is true that Angela and Debbie are both older white women from Georgia who are in love with younger men from across the globe, the comparisons really stop there. Debbie stands apart from Angela in a couple of big ways that make some fans' comments about her thus far feel unfair.

Debbie Doesn't Seem Nearly As Prone To Anger As Angela

Angela Deem is one of 90 Day Fiancé's biggest stars, and she's gained that notoriety in part thanks to her polarizing personality. Angela's short temper and wild stunts keep her top of mind with fans, though not always in a positive way. Some have been upset by her wild antics, such as exposing herself on camera or showing off her short fuse through treatment of her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

We've only seen a bit of Debbie so far in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but she hasn't shown off the same kind of impulsive aggression that Angela has. In fact, I'd say her painting hobby gives her more of a Bob Ross vibe. Ross is one of the most chill dudes in pop culture history, so if Debbie is indeed on that same "happy" wavelength, I reckon she'll be a far cry from Angela.

Debbie Lacks Angela's Sense For Suspicious Behavior

Angela might not be the most universally beloved 90 Day Fiancé cast member, but she deserves credit for her intuitive nature when it comes to clocking suspicious behavior. Michael did his best to make Angela seem unhinged in their latest season of Happily Ever After? but she was spot on about his infidelity. She's also caught Michael being unfaithful in the past prior to that update, so I'll concede that sometimes she's completely justified in flying off the handle.

The 2023 TV Schedule (Image credit: HBO Max) Check out what great shows are headed to television in the coming months.

Debbie, based on what we've seen so far, seems to be a little too trusting for her own good. The Other Way's latest episode showed the 67-year-old begrudgingly agreeing to her son's request to get a pre-nuptial agreement before traveling to Morroco to be with her skateboarding 24-year-old lover Oussama. Even after signing, Debbie immediately asked if there was a way for her to give him money once she had proven to her family he was genuine in his feelings toward her. I don't blame her for believing in true love, of course. But to immediately look for ways to circumvent the prenup before it's even official? That was definitely wild.

In short, there's only one Angela Deem in and out of the 90 Day franchise. The comments suggesting Debbie is the new Angela are way off-base in my opinion, and I think we're in for a wildly different story when she actually arrives in Morocco. Personally, I'm rooting for a happy ending, though based on past experiences in 90 Day Fiancé, Debbie could be in for some heartbreak in the near future.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in now as the drama heats up, and the couples start to experience some real issues now that they're together in the same country.