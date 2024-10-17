Are Big Brother 26's Quinn And Leah Dating After The Show? Here's What We Know

Big Brother 26 has wrapped its run amidst the 2024 Fall TV schedule, and while the cast is still reacclimating to the outside world and partying it up, fans have questions about what's coming next. Specifically, many are wondering what the deal is with Leah Peters and Quinn Martin, the will they/won't they Houseguests of the season. Are these two a couple now that the season is over?

It's a compelling story because those streaming Big Brother's live feeds know the flirting between them was pretty one-sided at the start, with Quinn initiating much of it. After he was evicted, however, Leah confessed she might have some feelings for her fellow Houseguest that she repressed mainly because she wanted to win Big Brother. We know that she confirmed she had a crush on Quinn in front of Julie Chen Moonves on her eviction night and later to him in the jury house, but here's what we know about their status as of now.

What Social Media Tells Us About Quinn And Leah

Quinn and Leah have not directly interacted with each other on social media, but I can confirm they both started following each other on both Instagram and X since the game has ended. Additionally, Quinn "liked" the business handle for her luxury comfort underwear business Ce Soir; so if nothing else, he's at least being a supportive friend.

While likes on X are now private, we know from @thx4bnu that Leah liked their post highlighting Julie Chen Moonves talking about Leah and that she revealed she had a crush on Quinn. These things don't tell us a ton of information.

Beyond that, we've seen many times when they were in the same place at parties but not necessarily hanging out in the same videos or photos. It almost feels intentional, considering how inseparable they were during Quinn's HOH reigns or when Leah won the Week 7 Veto. Of course, they were connected by playing Big Brother together, so maybe our perception of their dynamic and how they interact outside of the game is skewed by that.

Quinn Shared Where Things Stand With Leah After The Show

If it wasn't evident by the above, social media doesn't tell us a lot, so Big Brother 21 veteran Kat Dunn decided to go straight to the source. She went live with him on Instagram and asked Quinn what the situation was with Leah, and if they'd be doing a photo shoot together in US Weekly ike Season 23 alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss to announce their relationship (via @thx4bnu). Here's what Quinn had to say:

We're friends, and we're hanging out, and we're friends. We're chilling...I don't think [us posing for US Weekly] is going to happen [Quinn begins fanning his face]. I am very hot and sweaty [right now]. We are not having a photoshoot. That is not happening!

As a Quinn fan, I think a photo shoot with him and Leah would be "sick-nasty," but it seems like their relationship is something they are both trying to figure out for the time being. I can understand that, and I have to concede it's probably awkward to try and explore a potential relationship with thousands of people on the internet who are invested in it and constantly asking about it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking as someone who loved Big Brother 26, I hope both Quinn and Leah figure out whatever their relationship is going forward and get some peace from the fans. Former Houseguests certainly suffer this weird invasion of privacy due to fans having round-the-clock access to their lives during the game, and I'm sure it's very overwhelming once they're out of the house and can see all the criticism lodged against them. I don't blame them for being cryptic, as much as I'm sure we'd all love to know where they stand eventually.

Big Brother is over for the year, but we know it's returning with Season 27 and that every previous season, including Season 26, is available to stream on Paramount+. With the offseason in full effect, now is the perfect time to watch a past season or the latest one all over again.