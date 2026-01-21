Jennifer Lawrence Shares SNL Hosting Regrets And Makes Strong Case To Be Invited Back (Beyond Just Being Jennifer Lawrence)
Jennifer Lawrence doesn't have fond memories of her SNL hosting gig, but for a good reason.
Hosting Saturday Night Live is something of a rite of passage for movie and TV stars. Some actors dream of hosting SNL, while others have admitted being a little scared by it, but it’s always a big deal when a celebrity takes the stage for the first time. Jennifer Lawrence hosted the show back in 2013, at the height of her Hunger Games fame, and though Lorne Michaels has yet to invite her back, she really wants to do the show again for completely understandable reasons.
Jennifer Lawrence Barely Remembers Her Time Hosting SNL
Appearing on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the topic of SNL came up with the former cast member, though she was long gone from the show by the time Lawrence hosted. Poehler asked what Lawrence remembers from her time hosting, and the answer, it turns out, is not much, because the X-Men actress was really sick at the time she was on the show. She explained:
It’s hard to understate just how massive a star Jennifer Lawrence was at this period. She was in the middle of both the Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. She had been nominated for two Oscars and won one of them for Silver Linings Playbook. It’s not a shock that she was buried with pressure, and with everything else going on, SNL was just a blur.
Lawrence Wants To Return And Try More Things
However, there’s another reason that Lawrence would apparently like to return to Saturday Night Live. It seems that in her early 20s, Lawrence was far less amenable to trying new things on the SNL stage. She’d like to go back and do the show again now because she’s be more open to whatever ideas the writers might have. Lawrence explained:
It seems Jennifer Lawrence feels she didn’t make the best of her time on SNL. However, a willingness to do more might very well make the idea of bringing Lawrence back a very enticing proposition. Some actors have turned down SNL because it’s a bit too far outside their comfort zone. But when actors are willing to put themselves out there, it frequently creates some of the most memorable sketches of Saturday Night Live.
