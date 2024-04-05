Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks He Knows The Reason The Kelce Brothers Are Hanging Out In Hollywood Together: 'I Know The Way This Works'

Jason and Travis Kelce have been in the public eye for years with their success in the NFL, but there’s no denying how much their star has risen more recently, thanks in part to Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift . Even before that, though, the brothers had started to pop up more, especially the Kansas City Chief, as he hosted Saturday Night Live and has been in several commercials. On a recent podcast episode, they made a rare appearance in the same place, where they got to interview none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the Governator voiced his opinion on their real purpose for visiting Hollywood.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was excited to talk to the Kelce brothers on their podcast New Heights , but he was not under the impression that Travis and Jason made the trip out to Los Angeles just for a sit-down with the Kindergarten Cop star. Especially given Jason Kelce’s recent retirement from football, Schwarzenegger suggested he might be there pursuing other options. The actor said:

You, now, this is maybe off the record, but no one is going to blabber out there. [Jason is] probably here doing some interviews for movie parts.

If anybody knows about making the transition from athletics to acting, it’s the former Mr. Universe. Arnold Schwarzenegger had nothing for respect for the Kelces, either, if his guess was right. He said he loves to see athletes branch out to discover other talents. It’s great to be a champion at one thing, he said, but with sports, you have to start planning early for what’s next.

The Conan the Barbarian actor seemed to know that Travis Kelce and his brother usually tape their podcast from two different locations, so he figured there must be a reason for their in-person appearance. He continued:

A lot of times you guys do the show where you are in another place, and you are in another place, and it's a split-screen thing, which really works well. But now you're together because you're in Hollywood. I'm not stupid, there is a reason why those guys are out here together in Hollywood.

The former Philadelphia Eagle — who recently made a guest appearance on Abbott Elementary — didn’t confirm or deny the claims, but Travis Kelce said his brother “definitely” needs to be in a movie. He even jokingly asked Arnold if he had any parts for them. Despite the brothers remaining tight-lipped on the reasons for their trip, Schwarzenegger was picking up what they were putting down, saying:

There's all kinds of interviews being scheduled, I know, for movie parts. You guys have it lined up; you just don't want to give it away right now. I know the way this works.

Unlike Jason, Travis Kelce will return to the NFL next season after winning a third Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs earlier this year. However, at 34 years old, he’s likely on the tail end of his career as well, and it’s long been thought he might one day pursue a career in Hollywood.

If and when he does, his aspirations might not be quite as global as, say, one Taylor Swift. The tight end said he’s learned a big lesson from the Eras Tour star as he prepares for his second annual music festival in Kansas City, and that’s: “Don’t try to be Taylor Swift.”

Time will tell if Arnold Schwarzenegger’s prediction turns out to be correct, and there are definitely a whole lot of football fans and Swifties who will be excited if he is.