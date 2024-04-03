Travis Kelce Revealed What He's Learned From Taylor Swift And The Eras Tour Ahead Of His Own Music Festival, And His Answer Is As Hilarious And Wholesome As You'd Think

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship continues to go strong, Kelce is getting ready to put on his second annual music festival at the home of his football team: Kansas City, Missouri. Ahead of the festival, which is set to be headlined by Lil Wayne and Diplo this May, the Chiefs football star was asked about how watching Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour may have affected his own live music event. His answer was solid!

Travis Kelce first started his own music festival, Kelce Jam, last April with Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury, and Rick Ross as headliners. As he gets ready to put it on for the second year in a row, he talked about Taylor Swift’s influence on the live event. In his words:

I did: Don’t try and be Taylor, that’s what I learned. Yeah, she’s on a whole other stratosphere. She’s the best at what she does for a reason. It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does. And that’s the beauty of it. I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up. I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter , Travis Kelce gave a hilarious answer to clearly avoid comparisons between his own place in the music space and hers. The tight end shared that he thinks it’d be “silly” for him to really take anything from her own place in the music world, because it is sitting on a whole other level than anyone else as is. However, he did go on to say that he definitely wants to learn from Swift’s joy on stage when it comes to enjoying the people who come to her events, so there’s that.

Travis Kelce may be hosting his own live event with Kelce Jam, but he’s certainly not doing the same job Taylor Swift does during one of her nights at the Eras Tour, which is a sprawling four-hour show that takes fans through over 15 years of her music career. On a typical night at the Eras tour, around 70 thousand fans are screaming back the lyrics to Swift. On the flipside, Kelce Jam’s inaugural festival welcomed 20,000 fans.

I think Travis Kelce is smart not to compare the two given the phenomenon of the Eras Tour. Taylor Swift’s viral tour is reportedly the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, and its success spawned the Eras Tour movie , which is now streaming with a Disney+ subscription following breaking box office records upon its theatrical release in October.

After Swift spent the better part of 2023 on the road playing Eras Tour shows, she is taking on more dates across the globe this year. She has played 17 shows thus far, and will pick back up in Portugal this May before going to England, Poland, Austria, the U.S., and Canada.

Following Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl earlier this year, the football player has been attending more and more Eras Tour shows. Recently the couple took a vacation to the Bahamas and were seen in Los Angeles and are reportedly “soaking up their downtime together.”

