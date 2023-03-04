Live From New York, It’s The Travis Kelce And Jason Kelce SNL Rumor We’ve All Been Waiting For

Travis and Jason Kelce were THE story of Super Bowl LVII (at least until Rihanna’s epic pregnancy announcement ), as the two charismatic brothers’ NFL teams faced off in February for the NFL’s biggest prize. In the end it was Travis who hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy with his Kansas City Chief teammates, and he’ll be the one who goes “live from New York” March 4 on Saturday Night Live. But the tight end’s story wouldn’t have been what it was without Jason’s presence on the field with the Philadelphia Eagles, so is it possible we’ll see both Kelce brothers take the stage?

Apparently there is a good chance Travis Kelce’s big brother will also appear on SNL, as TMZ reports that producers have asked Jason Kelce to make a special cameo appearance on the March 4 broadcast. The Kelce family will already be well-represented in the audience at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, with mom Donna, uncle Don, aunt Joan and possibly dad Ed all reportedly making plans to be there.

One possible reason this televised family reunion may not happen is that Jason Kelce and his wife welcomed their third baby — a girl named Bennett — just a week ago, and apparently the Eagles center’s participation on the NBC sketch show will be a game-time decision. As much as we’d love to see the hilarity he’d surely bring to the SNL stage, who would ever blame him for staying home with this little bundle of joy?

If you didn’t watch the big game — or if you were too distracted by this year’s funniest commercials — the Kansas City Chiefs fought back from a double-digit deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles, 38-35. ( Rihanna’s halftime show was apparently what they needed to get back to work, work, work, work, work.) Travis Kelce played a big part in that win, too, as the Chiefs’ leading receiver, finishing the game with 81 yards and the team’s first touchdown.

But one shouldn’t feel too bad for Jason Kelce. His little brother may have won his second Super Bowl victory, but Jason was actually the first of the two to secure a ring, when the Philadelphia Eagles stunned Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII for the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

Ahead of this year’s game, aka “The Kelce Bowl,” Jason Kelce got honest about what it was like to watch Travis win in 2020, saying it was a “tremendously different” feeling from what he experienced when his team won in 2018. He even said it was “better in certain ways because it's like you're watching a loved one accomplish their dreams for the first time.”