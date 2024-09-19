As Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Land New Gigs, An Insider Drops Claims About How ABC Has Been Facing A Talent Crisis Since Their GMA Exits

It’s been nearly two years since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ workplace romance came to light and the former hosts of GMA3 parted ways with ABC. Since then the two media personalities and their ex-employers have moved on in their own directions. Holmes and Robach landed gigs as podcasters in late 2023, while Good Morning America hired DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim to replace them. Now, the former anchors have landed major new jobs around the same time the alphabet network is reportedly having a talent-related crisis.

What New Gigs Did T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Just Secure?

Since November 2023, the two Good Morning America alums, who are still romantically involved, have been working with iHeartMedia. They’ve co-hosted and executive-produced the Amy & T.J. podcast, of which new episodes are released bi-weekly. Now, the pair are taking their relationship with the company to the next level. Robach and Holmes are now headlining their own morning show. The program, Morning Run, just premiered this week and, moving forward, it’ll air daily Monday through Friday.

On Amy & T.J., the eponymous couple talk about a variety of topics, including their personal lives. (An episode even saw them talk about how their jobs at ABC were “unfairly taken” from them.) Robach, who shared the Morning Run news on Instagram , described the new show and, based on her description, it’ll cover quite a bit of ground. The former Today Show host and her partner are “bringing you daily news, entertainment and lifestyle headlines, keeping listeners informed and entertained every day of the workweek.” In some ways, it doesn’t sound too dissimilar from GMA3: What You Need to Know.

Those who’ve been enjoying the couple’s podcast shouldn’t worry about that being dropped in favor of the show either. It’s been confirmed that it will continue to run during its scheduled time, as it “features more in-depth conversations and interviews” compared to the morning show. Needless to say, this is a significant professional step forward for the two journalists following their GMA stints. All the while, if a source is to be believed, the duo’s former network isn’t in a position that’s seemingly as positive as theirs right now.

Why Is ABC Allegedly Facing A Talent Crisis?

ABC News has long featured winning personalities over the years, like Robin Roberts and Stephanopoulos. While those two and other veterans are still with the network, it’s been suggested that the network doesn’t have anyone with the potential to become the faces of the network down the road. Per Page Six , Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were reportedly being eyed for those positions before they signed their exit agreements. The insider went on to share why their exits were purportedly so pivotal for the network:

Losing them at ‘GMA 3’ wasn’t the point. They were the primary replacements for [flagship morning show] ‘Good Morning America’! That was their real value. Michael, George and Robin take 70 to 80 days off a year. You don’t get rid of people like that so quickly.

The morning show positions reportedly aren’t the only ones that need to be considered, per that same insider. As they explained, David Muir’s seat on ABC World News is also at stake:

[ABC has] good correspondents, but they’re not stars. Linsey is not going to be the host of ‘GMA.’ She can easily be David’s replacement.

These claims should be taken with a grain of salt right now, as the network itself has not spoken out on the matter. Regardless of what may or may not be happening, it can be said that Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and their peers (who reportedly had strong thoughts on their relationship ) are in different professional phases. And whether their paths ever cross again at some point is anyone’s guess.