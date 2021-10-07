As Britney Spears' Conservatorship Gets Closer To Ending, More Challenges Are On The Way

While Britney Spears has amassed an untold number of achievements and successes throughout her career, she is no stranger to facing major challenges. The biggest of the bunch would arguably be the controversial conservatorship that has dictated her life and finances for the past 13 years. And though she is currently still celebrating a huge win with the ruling against her father Jamie Spears, sources close to the pop star seem to think she's going from the fire and into the frying pan, with more problems still to come if the conservatorship is terminated altogether.

It was on September 29 when Jamie Spears was suspended from his role in daughter Britney's conservatorship, with a Los Angeles judge ruling in favor of the younger Spears. The next step will determine the future of said conservatorship, with a November 12 hearing set to determine whether or not the entire arrangement will be eradicated. If it is eliminated outright, the Grammy winner will once again be in charge of her own affairs for the first time in ages, but insiders made claims to People that Spears may be in for a rough time, saying:

No one knows if she will be able to care for [herself] if the conservatorship is eliminated. It’s going to be difficult for her to create a whole new life after so many years of restrictions.

With a fortune that reportedly stands at around $60 million, Britney Spears hasn't been able to fully access her own funds ever since the conservatorship began in 2008, in the aftermath of her mental struggles and unpredictable behavior. But while it's still hard to properly guess exactly what she's going to do from one Instagram video to the next, Spears has maintained a more calm and subdued lifestyle in recent years during her semi-retirement. That could obviously change if the conservatorship goes away and she no longer has to answer to higher authorities with every move she makes, but hopefully the lack of stress from constant performances and album prep balances out the issues that may stem from readjusting to a less shackled existence.

Of course, even if the conservatorship ends and Britney Spears finds herself under intense pressures, it's not as if she wouldn't then be able to afford to hire a financial manager that isn't dictated by the court. Not to mention bringing in advisors and assistants for other aspects of her personal and professional life. It might not be easy, but it'll certainly be more freeing than living under a conservatorship for another 13 years.

Clearly, Britney Spears has been having a great time in the aftermath of Jamie Spears getting the legal boot from her conservatorship. Just prior, she'd taken a social media break to reportedly celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari, and her return to Instagram was marked by lots of fan love, a bit of sass, and some NSFW imagery. So one could assume that "worries about taking over a ton of personal responsibilities" aren't on the top of her mind just yet. After all, there are no guarantees that the legal arrangement will be dissolved, but let's just hope she has some kind of a safety net set up just in case.

While waiting to see what happens in the November 12 hearing, check out our 2021 Fall TV schedule to see all the new and returning shows that will be popping up on the small screen in the coming months