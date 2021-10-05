Britney Spears Addresses ‘Free Britney’ In Sweet Post, Also Tells Fans To Kiss Her Butt

As we all know, Britney Spears has spent most of the past 13 years remaining publicly mum on the subject of her conservatorship and, especially, the Free Britney movement organized by her fans. But, with many changes taking place over the past few months, and Spears now getting much closer to being out from under the court order that’s ruled her life for well over a decade, she started speaking out a lot more . After finally getting her dad removed from the conservatorship, now the singing sensation has addressed Free Britney with some sweet words, but also told some folks to kiss her butt.

After Britney Spears spoke out in court over the summer and alleged some horrific abuses by her father while he ran part of her conservatorship, she started seeing some freedoms returned to her. These included getting more control of her social media, and she’s been using the increased opportunity to share a lot more of her opinions with her followers. Spears recently dedicated an Instagram post to those in the Free Britney movement, who have been attempting to help her be rid of her conservatorship for a little over two years, and said:

#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true 💞 !!!!!

Well, if those who’ve been fully on board the Free Britney train have ever wondered if their favorite pop star took notice of their efforts, or how she felt about all of their theories, protests, and strong defense of her, they certainly know now.

Free Britney seems to have begun in earnest in June 2019, when her father, Jamie Spears, sued a blogger for defamation after he claimed that her conservatorship team was deleting positive Instagram messages to the singer, so that she’d be overwhelmed with negative comments. Since then, #FreeBritney has alleged that she was being manipulated by those in charge of her life under the court agreement, and that the star was being either held against her will or forced to perform, among other claims.

When Spears talked about her life under the conservatorship in court just a few months ago, it turned out that she validated many of their claims, while also making shocking statements of her own. And, we can all now see that she took the dedication and “constant resilience” of everyone in the movement to heart.

While those are some very loving words for her Free Britney fans, the superstar has also been using her social media to clap back at folks, or just plain have a saucy good time , a lot more lately. After wrapping another recent post where she shared that she and fiancé Sam Asghari were having trouble deciding where to get married, Spears told people “GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! And kiss my white precious ass !!!!⁣” and she followed that with another post to drive her ass-kissing point all the way home:

