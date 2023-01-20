Kris Jenner, Viola Davis And A Whole Slew Of A-Listers Celebrate After John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo Of Their Rainbow Baby

Congratulations are certainly in order for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who welcomed a third child into their family on January 13. The Voice coach announced the arrival of Esti Maxine Stephens with an adorable photo of the little one being held by her older brother Miles and sister Luna. A-listers including Kris Jenner, Viola Davis, Kate Hudson and Angela Bassett, just to name a few, flew to the comments sections of the couple’s respective social media posts to celebrate their rainbow baby.

The path to becoming a family of five was not an easy one for the EGOT winner and his multi-hyphenate wife. The couple — who started dating in 2007 and have been married since 2013 — suffered a miscarriage in 2020 , and Chrissy Teigen has been open about the IVF journey that followed. Even when announcing her pregnancy in August 2022, the cookbook author admitted to having more nerves than excitement. However, when John Legend shared the photo of his three children together on Instagram , it was clear there was nothing but love:

John Legend’s friends and supporters in Hollywood were quick to celebrate Esti’s arrival, as a number of celebrities flooded the comments section. This included the “Ordinary People” singer’s fellow Academy Award winner Viola Davis, who wrote:

Aaaaaahhh!!!! Mazaltov!!!! Blessings to you and yours!!! Beautiful ❤️❤️

Angela Bassett, Ali Wong and The Voice's official page also chimed in with multiple heart emojis, while more words of enthusiasm were expressed by everyone from The Kardashian's momager Kris Jenner to John Legend’s team members Omar Jose Cardona and Kim Cruse from the most recent season of The Voice. Check out some of their reactions:

You kids deserve it all. ❤️❤️❤️ – Brooklyn Decker

Esti I hope you and my boy Luca will meet someday ❤️ – Omar Jose Cardona

Congratulations!!!! – Kim Cruse

Esti ❤️ – Luis Fonsi

Congratulations @chrissyteigen @johnlegend !!!! Beautiful family!! ❤️ – Jurnee Smollett

Congratulations we love you!!! 💕💗💕💗💕💗 – Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner also dropped some love on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram , which featured the same photo of the three little ones, telling the former Sports Illustrated model that she and her reality TV family members “can’t wait to meet her!!!”

Chrissy Teigen said in her caption that “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love,” eliciting more joyful outbursts from some pretty famous names:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ – Kate Hudson

I love the name Esti. Perfect ❤️ Congratulations ❤️ – Busy Philipps

Ahhh Congratulations !! ❤️❤️❤️ – Jenna Dewan

So so happy for you & your family, @chrissyteigen 💗💗 Welcome to the world, Esti! 😍 – Katie Couric

❤️❤️❤️ amazing congrats to family! Esti!! – David Chang

ESTI you were just born into the BESTI loving family! ❤️Oh happy Day‼️Congratulations Sweet Family‼️😘❤️❤️ – Christie Brinkley

❤️❤️congratulations!! – Padma Lakshmi