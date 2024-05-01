As FBI: Most Wanted Approaches Season 5 Finale, I'm Still Asking A Big Remy Question From The Premiere
Time is running out in Season 5.
Only a few episodes of FBI: Most Wanted’s fifth season are left before the final credits roll in the spring 2024 TV schedule, with the good news that the CBS drama has already been renewed for Season 6. Still, even in the wake of Most Wanted dropping a clue about the upcoming Season 5 finale, I still find myself thinking back to a mysterious plot point from the premiere back in February about Remy. The episode touched on Kristin Gaines’ departure and how it might be tied to him, and I still want to know the full story there. What happened between Remy and Gaines?
What The Season 5 Premiere Told Us
It’s nothing new for FBI: Most Wanted to start a season missing a cast member from the previous season, and Alexa Davalos was the most recent as Kristin Gaines. The end of Season 4 didn’t set up why Gaines might not be back, and the WGA writers strike meant that the wait for new episodes was much longer than usual.
The fifth season premiere didn’t drop many hard details, but Remy addressed her departure in the therapy scene that one of the Most Wanted stars described as “really sad. He said:
Remy ultimately asked Nina directly what she'd heard, and Nina said there was a rumor that he and Gaines "had a thing outside of work." All Remy did was sigh and tell Nina that his personal relationships are none of her business or anyone else's. That was enough to resolve the tension between Remy and Nina, but didn't answer the question or really address where the rumor came from.
Most Wanted never picked up on the story thread, and the show has certainly moved forward in some fun – by dark, gruesome, FBI: Most Wanted standards, anyway – ways, but the upcoming finale has me thinking back and wondering all over again.
Will We Ever Get Answers?
I’m not sure that I see Most Wanted revisiting this question since the season moved on pretty thoroughly, with Remy’s major personal plotlines centering on his nephew and now potentially a new relationship. Nina is also fully a member of the team with some strong friendships, so the time to revisit the Gaines storyline may have passed.
The only way I can really imagine it realistically happening is if Ray really does get married before the end of Season 5, which was floated as a possibility in the latest episode (and you can stream via Paramount+ subscription). He told his coworkers that he expected all of them to be there; unless that extends to Gaines as his former coworker and Alexa Davalos makes a surprise cameo (or the character gets a surprise mention), then my question about what happened between Gaines and Remy may go forever unanswered.
For now, you can continue looking forward to new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, until the Season 5 finale on May 21. FBI and FBI: International have also been renewed for the 2024-2025 TV season, so fans can count on the full FBI block returning after the upcoming finales.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).