As FBI: Most Wanted Approaches Season 5 Finale, I'm Still Asking A Big Remy Question From The Premiere

Only a few episodes of FBI: Most Wanted’s fifth season are left before the final credits roll in the spring 2024 TV schedule , with the good news that the CBS drama has already been renewed for Season 6. Still, even in the wake of Most Wanted dropping a clue about the upcoming Season 5 finale , I still find myself thinking back to a mysterious plot point from the premiere back in February about Remy. The episode touched on Kristin Gaines’ departure and how it might be tied to him, and I still want to know the full story there. What happened between Remy and Gaines?

What The Season 5 Premiere Told Us

It’s nothing new for FBI: Most Wanted to start a season missing a cast member from the previous season, and Alexa Davalos was the most recent as Kristin Gaines . The end of Season 4 didn’t set up why Gaines might not be back, and the WGA writers strike meant that the wait for new episodes was much longer than usual.

The fifth season premiere didn’t drop many hard details, but Remy addressed her departure in the therapy scene that one of the Most Wanted stars described as “really sad . He said:

I've been through two new agents since Kristin left, but I finally found a replacement for her. Her name is Nina Chase. She starts today... It was actually my team's idea. She used to work for another FBI squad upstairs, so she knows how we roll and I don't have to break her in. I don't know why I didn't think of it sooner. Although... when I met with her yesterday, she said something that kind of put me off. She asked if Kristin's leaving had anything to do with me. I guess I just didn't care for the tone of Nina's question. It was like she was implying something about me.

Remy ultimately asked Nina directly what she'd heard, and Nina said there was a rumor that he and Gaines "had a thing outside of work." All Remy did was sigh and tell Nina that his personal relationships are none of her business or anyone else's. That was enough to resolve the tension between Remy and Nina, but didn't answer the question or really address where the rumor came from.

Most Wanted never picked up on the story thread, and the show has certainly moved forward in some fun – by dark, gruesome, FBI: Most Wanted standards , anyway – ways, but the upcoming finale has me thinking back and wondering all over again.

Will We Ever Get Answers?

I’m not sure that I see Most Wanted revisiting this question since the season moved on pretty thoroughly, with Remy’s major personal plotlines centering on his nephew and now potentially a new relationship. Nina is also fully a member of the team with some strong friendships, so the time to revisit the Gaines storyline may have passed.

The only way I can really imagine it realistically happening is if Ray really does get married before the end of Season 5, which was floated as a possibility in the latest episode (and you can stream via Paramount+ subscription). He told his coworkers that he expected all of them to be there; unless that extends to Gaines as his former coworker and Alexa Davalos makes a surprise cameo (or the character gets a surprise mention), then my question about what happened between Gaines and Remy may go forever unanswered.

