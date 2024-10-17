As Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage Premieres, Critics Weigh In On How The Young Sheldon Spinoff Stacks Up

Following its own 12-season run on CBS, the beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory has already spawned one successful spinoff in the prequel Young Sheldon. Fans were left with bad news when that series was canceled this year , but not to worry, because there’s another coming-of-age sitcom from that universe premiering on the 2024 TV schedule . Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are reprising their roles for the new spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage , which premieres October 17, and critics are encouraged by its early episodes.

If you’re wondering why it’s Georgie and Mandy’s FIRST marriage , there was apparently some lore established in The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, but maybe that’s exactly what we’ll get into when we jump back into the life of Sheldon Cooper’s older brother, who is navigating new (and messy) marriage and young parenthood with his wife Mandy. Critics have screened the first two episodes, and Ryan Schwartz of TVLine says anyone disappointed by Young Sheldon’s cancellation will be happy to see this story being told — and being told well — in this format. The critic gives it an A-, writing:

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is a solid family comedy. It’s broad in style yet nuanced in its storytelling, and is made to appeal to all. Whether you’ve watched all or none of Big Bang and Young Sheldon, fell off after Big Bang, or were introduced to the franchise via Sheldon, there’s something here for everyone.

Alison Herman of Variety , like other critics, says the show addresses its switch to a live audience from Young Sheldon’s single-cam setup immediately in a humorous way, and the transition is seamless. Georgie & Mandy has a folksier feel — as it lacks Sheldon’s physics genius — grounding itself on the struggles of young, working parents. Herman continues:

For viewers, Georgie & Mandy is a double dose of nostalgia. It’s an extension of Cooper family lore, a fruitful seed planted by Jim Parsons’ first ‘Bazinga!’. But it’s also a throwback to the Roseanne school of plainspoken, working class family sitcoms, with some modern add-ins like a subplot about Georgie’s anxiety. Georgie & Mandy is proud to be a ‘laughin’ show,’ even if those are out of fashion.

Marisa Williams of Collider also sees promise in the spinoff’s early episodes, rating them 8 out of 10. The main couple’s chemistry makes you want to root for them in spite of what the show’s title implies, and Montana Jordan’s performance is especially impressive as he steps into a leading role (both as an actor and in the context of the show). Williams writes:

In Young Sheldon, he was the goofy older brother, definitely a secondary presence in comparison to Iain Armitage's Sheldon Cooper and even Raegan Revord's Missy, but in his own series, Jordan seamlessly steps into the role of leading man. Georgie feels like an actual character, rather than comic relief. He's still got some of the best quips in the show, but now they're often supported by Will Sasso's great comedic timing as well. Pitting Georgie against Rachel Bay Jones' Audrey also provides some of the best scenes in the premiere. To Audrey, Georgie will always be the irresponsible teenager who got her daughter pregnant, and to Georgie, Audrey is someone he can never win with.

Ana Dumaraog of ScreenRant gives it a 9 out of 10, noting that the first two episodes are surprisingly emotional despite the show’s switch to multi-cam. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is a worthy replacement for Young Sheldon, Dumaraog says:

It feels like Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is the final form that Young Sheldon could have been if it hadn't ended. The Young Sheldon finale was a masterclass in balancing comedy and drama, and despite the change in format and shift in storytelling focus, its sequel is able to continue this — at least in its first two episodes. Considering the pressure for it to deliver as it replaces one of the most beloved sitcoms of the last decade, it's safe to say that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is off to a great start.

Not all of the critics are quite as thrilled to go on this ride with the Coopers. Daniel Fienberg of THR finds the show floating amidst the success of its two predecessors, with plenty of heart but its purpose yet to be defined. Fienberg writes:

Jordan and Osment have a cute chemistry, but it’s bizarre how much more of it is exhibited in the opening credits sequence, with Georgie and Mandy dancing a sexy tango through a living room in domestic disarray, than in the series itself. That the title and previously established Big Bang Theory lore have made it clear this marriage is doomed offers a looming sense of melancholy that the narrative isn’t ready to engage with yet — even though to my mind, that’s a thing that ought to set First Marriage apart.

Two episodes of a series isn’t a lot to go on, but with the core family well-established on Young Sheldon, it sounds like critics can form a pretty good picture of what’s to come from Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. And so far they like what they see. If you want to check out the new spinoff, it premieres at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, October 17, on CBS and can be streamed the next day with a Paramount+ subscription .

