As Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage Premieres, Critics Weigh In On How The Young Sheldon Spinoff Stacks Up
The Coopers are back!
Following its own 12-season run on CBS, the beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory has already spawned one successful spinoff in the prequel Young Sheldon. Fans were left with bad news when that series was canceled this year, but not to worry, because there’s another coming-of-age sitcom from that universe premiering on the 2024 TV schedule. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are reprising their roles for the new spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which premieres October 17, and critics are encouraged by its early episodes.
If you’re wondering why it’s Georgie and Mandy’s FIRST marriage, there was apparently some lore established in The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, but maybe that’s exactly what we’ll get into when we jump back into the life of Sheldon Cooper’s older brother, who is navigating new (and messy) marriage and young parenthood with his wife Mandy. Critics have screened the first two episodes, and Ryan Schwartz of TVLine says anyone disappointed by Young Sheldon’s cancellation will be happy to see this story being told — and being told well — in this format. The critic gives it an A-, writing:
Alison Herman of Variety, like other critics, says the show addresses its switch to a live audience from Young Sheldon’s single-cam setup immediately in a humorous way, and the transition is seamless. Georgie & Mandy has a folksier feel — as it lacks Sheldon’s physics genius — grounding itself on the struggles of young, working parents. Herman continues:
Marisa Williams of Collider also sees promise in the spinoff’s early episodes, rating them 8 out of 10. The main couple’s chemistry makes you want to root for them in spite of what the show’s title implies, and Montana Jordan’s performance is especially impressive as he steps into a leading role (both as an actor and in the context of the show). Williams writes:
Ana Dumaraog of ScreenRant gives it a 9 out of 10, noting that the first two episodes are surprisingly emotional despite the show’s switch to multi-cam. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is a worthy replacement for Young Sheldon, Dumaraog says:
Not all of the critics are quite as thrilled to go on this ride with the Coopers. Daniel Fienberg of THR finds the show floating amidst the success of its two predecessors, with plenty of heart but its purpose yet to be defined. Fienberg writes:
Two episodes of a series isn’t a lot to go on, but with the core family well-established on Young Sheldon, it sounds like critics can form a pretty good picture of what’s to come from Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. And so far they like what they see. If you want to check out the new spinoff, it premieres at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, October 17, on CBS and can be streamed the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
If you want to check out the universe’s other series, they can be found on some of the other best streaming services to subscribe to: Both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon are on Max, while Young Sheldon is also available on Netflix.
