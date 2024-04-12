Young Sheldon Jump-Started Georgie And Mandy's Spinoff With A Big Wedding Episode Development, And I'm Ready For Things To Get Messy

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode "A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet." Read at your own risk!

Georgie and Mandy were finally married on Young Sheldon, which shouldn't have been a huge surprise to anyone who knew CBS had already greenlit a spinoff about the couple. The latest episode helped set the stage for the spinoff after Georgie and Mandy said their vows with a big development that could cause some drama for both characters.

As someone who has followed their relationship from the beginning, I'm here for it! Georgie and Mandy under pressure make for some of the best Young Sheldon stories, and I do not doubt that this curveball will lead to some opportunities for actors Montana Jordan and Emily Osment to shine as their characters. I thought the destruction of Connie's house would bring many issues, but that doesn't hold a candle to this.

Connie Was Arrested For Running The Gambling Room

Connie was paying off the police force to run the gambling room, but apparently, the wrong people discovered the operation she was co-running with Georgie. She was forced to spend the weekend in jail until she could see the judge while the newlyweds happily enjoyed themselves on an all-expenses-paid weekend at Dollywood.

Young Sheldon viewers know that Connie has been a major lifeline for Georgie and Mandy while they worked on their relationship. Now, with her potentially facing prison time or, at minimum, house arrest, they'll have to rely on their parents more for help with their daughter Cee Cee, which is easier said than done. Mandy has a strained relationship with her mother, though they will try to work through it based on the preview showing the couple moving into her family home.

Why This Development Will Create Big Problems For Georgie And Mandy

The biggest problem with Connie's legal troubles is that they take away a substantial amount of income that Georgie was bringing home. During the episode, he talked about how he wanted to "spoil" his wife, but who knows how well he can do that by running just the Laundromat? Assuming that isn't lost due to the legal troubles.

It sets the stage for something to change, which may be why a previous Young Sheldon episode hinted toward the Cooper children's futures. Revisit Georgie's appearance in The Big Bang Theory's "The Sibling Realignment" with a Max subscription, and you'll be reminded he runs the biggest tire chain in Texas. Perhaps this will be the start of him learning how to get into the tire business, especially considering Mandy's father works in the auto industry.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Between all of that, though, we know that George Sr. will die, and Georgie will shoulder the cost of supporting his mother and sister while Sheldon is off at college by the end of the series. No doubt the spinoff will set the stage for the couple to be in a rough spot financially, which could create some drama for their marriage. Unfortunately, this may be why The Big Bang Theory noted Georgie had two ex-wives, as financial stress can often lead to trouble in a marriage. As much of a bummer as that is, I'm thrilled about the messiness and hijinks that can come from it, so consider me invested!

We don't know when the Georgie and Mandy spinoff will air, but filming is expected to start on it this summer. As for Young Sheldon, catch new episodes on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.