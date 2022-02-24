As Legacies Finally Returns To The Schedule, The Showrunner Has An Update On What’s Going On With Hope

After an over two-month hiatus, supernatural drama Legacies is finally back on the schedule. Following the events of the midseason finale, Hope is doing everything she can to make sure she is free of all of her enemies. But just what exactly is going on with her? Showrunner and executive producer Brett Matthews previews what the tribrid is up to.

Ahead of Legacies’ long-awaited return to The CW, Brett Matthews discussed the midseason premiere with TV Guide. When the show comes back on February 24, Hope will be looking for some answers and will be seeking them from a professor at Whitmore College, who will hopefully give her some lessons along the way:

I mean, it's not great. She's seeking advice, and she knows the school is not the place to do it. She has a question she needs answered and is obviously not above doing almost anything to get that answer, and so Vardemus just becomes the likely port in the storm and gets entangled.

It will definitely be interesting to see what advice and answers Hope needs by this point. She is getting more powerful and dangerous, but she knows what she wants. It’s only just a matter of time before she figures out how to get from Point A to Point B, and it looks like Professor Vardemus will be just the person she’s looking for.

Hope’s humanity has been off ever since Landon sacrificed himself. It was a triggering event and ever since then, she has gone off the deep end. While she met up with her Aunt Rebekah, she was not much help. Perhaps someone else in the Mikaelson clan will get through to her? Or maybe, if Landon was the one that triggered Hope to turn off her humanity, he comes back in some way to get her to turn it back on? As we all know in The Vampire Diaries world, not every death is a permanent one.

Hopefully with Legacies returning, it will answer some lingering questions that we still have from the midseason finale. Now that Josie has left, it’s up to Lizzie and the rest of the Salvatore students to try to bring Hope back. Lizzie is now a vampire-witch hybrid, also known as a Heretic, after Hope killed her and she came back to life. This new leverage could spell bad news for Hope, but it really could go either way.

Meanwhile, when Legacies returns, it will be without Kaylee Bryant, who portrayed Josie Saltzman. Her exit was hinted at in the first half of the season, between switching schools and everything with the merge. Josie ultimately made the decision to leave town in order to find a life of her own. How Lizzie deals with her sister’s departure will be another storyline to look forward to, as she continues to deal with everything else going on around her.

To find out just what happens with Hope, make sure to watch Legacies on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW!