How Legacies Will Continue Hope's Tribrid Saga When Season 4 Returns

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Legacies Season 4 Episode 6, “You’re A Long Way From Home.” Read at your own risk!

Legacies’ Hope Mikaelson changed when she became the Tribrid, but did she change as much she wanted her friends and family to believe? Some fans may ask just that after Ryan Clarke rattled Hope with a line of questioning towards the end of the latest episode, and introduced the theory that Hope hasn’t switched off her humanity after all. With that question hanging in the air, how will Legacies continue Hope’s Tribrid saga when Season 4 returns?

Thankfully, The CW hasn’t left fans high and dry ahead of the break that's on the way. Legacies will return with "Someplace Far Away From All This Violence" on Thursday, December 2, and apparently, they’re going to keep trying to help Hope despite the fact she nearly killed Alaric. The episode description previews what's on the way:

The Super Squad continues to work on helping Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), much to her dismay. MG (Quincy Fouse) makes a last-ditch effort at helping the Super Squad, but things do not go as he had planned. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) searches for answers as Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes to extreme measures.

There’s not a ton to pull from the synopsis, though based on the promo shown at the end of the latest episode, I would say Josie’s “extreme measures” involve her alter ego. Dark Josie has popped in and out of Legacies Season 4 already, and we got some new footage of her for the upcoming episode. Let’s be honest, Dark Josie going head-to-head against Tribrid Hope is something that was bound to happen, though I’m not all that sure it’ll work out in Josie’s favor.

She’s a force to be reckoned with for sure, but all that dark magic doesn’t seem nearly as effective as Hope’s various abilities that she uses as the Tribrid. Plus, let’s remember that Josie isn’t the Saltzman that’s trying to kill Hope. Lizzie wants their former friend dead for what she did to Alaric, but she’s only listed as searching for answers. Is it possible that Lizzie is away when Hope returns to the Salvatore school?

Also, if Hope is back at the school, does this mean she’s more in control of her humanity than she claimed? Perhaps she’s just really confident that no one at the school is truly capable of harming her in any meaningful way, and she could be right. Not many at the school stand a real chance at stopping her if they want to, and truthfully, the students seem more concerned with protecting themselves against Hope than actively picking a fight with her. As mentioned, it looks like the only person who truly wants a piece of her is Dark Josie , and I’m not sure how that’s going to shake out for Josie’s overly-cocky evil side . Hopefully, we find out!