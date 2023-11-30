Author Of The Royal Family Bombshell Biography Weighs In On Those Prince William Affair Rumors
The author of Endgame weighs in.
In the bombshell book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival author Omid Scobie wrote about the alleged affair between Prince William and Kate Middleton's former best friend Rose Hanbury and all the rumors that surrounded it. Now, the author has opened up about the reported relationship from all those years ago, and he explained why he thinks this rumor “will never go away even though there’s no truth to suggest” that it’s valid.
Omid Scobie, who is a royal expert and the author of Endgame, addressed these massive rumors about Prince William and how they have spread in his new book. While chatting with ET, he explained that there’s absolutely no evidence to back these allegations up, however, there’s a reason why they’re still floating around. He said:
Back in April of 2019 rumors about the Prince of Wales and Hanbury started to float around when a tabloid reported them. The article noted that these allegations also came up after Kate Middleton was seen out with her husband seemingly giving him the cold shoulder. Then, Rose Hanbury was at King Charles’ coronation, and while Prince Harry’s attendance (and swift exit) was the talk of the town during the event, apparently her presence was also spoken about, and it sort of reignited the rumor.
The article noted that this seemed like a sensitive subject to Scobie as he explained how he wrote about this rumor regarding Prince William and Rose Hanbury in his book. Explaining how these allegations were incorporated into Endgame, the royal expert said:
He went on to note that the palace hasn’t said anything about the matter, and he found that “interesting to analyze.” Scobie explained that the “worst case scenarios” of this rumor is that it would have a negative impact on Prince William’s reputation. Continuing to explain his opinion on the issue and how the allegation has persisted over the years, he said:
Scobie’s thoughts on the alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury comes after his book made headlines last week for describing a letter where Meghan Markle reportedly named two royals who made racist comments about her family. The revelation of these comments became a mainstream conversation in 2021 when Prince Harry and Markle spoke to Oprah Winfrey about it during their major interview.
Much like how the revelations and allegations made in Prince Harry's Spare had a seemingly negative impact on Prince William and Kate Middleton, this reignited rumor could do the same, as Scobie suggested. However, he also made it clear that he does not believe that it is anything more than a rumor.
Following the release of Spare Prince William allegedly had strong feelings about it, so it will be interesting to see if we learn about his thoughts on this latest book about the royals. If we do, or if the palace says anything about the rumor, we'll be sure to keep you posted.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes