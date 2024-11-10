Avatar: The Last Airbender Universe: What's New And Upcoming

If you’re one of the millions of fans who are looking forward to what’s coming next in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, then look no further, as we have the guide for you.

While the first season of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered in early 2024, it actually won’t be that long before we get some new ATLA content. While I’ve spent time rewatching Avatar and going to an orchestra to hear the music live, there’s nothing quite like getting new lore and new information to expand further your love of a universe that you adore.

So this list is for all the little me's out there—the people who truly love this series and can’t wait for more lore and entertainment because, at this point, I am so excited! Let’s dig into it.

Ashes Of The Academy – A New Avatar: The Last Airbender Graphic Novel (March 25, 2025)

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ashes Of The Academy Release Date: March 25, 2025 Row 0 - Cell 2 When It’s Set: More Than Two Years After The Finale Row 1 - Cell 2 Who Wrote It: Faith Erin Hicks, Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko Row 2 - Cell 2

For those who don’t know, the story of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender didn’t end precisely after the finale. It’s actually continued throughout several comics, further expanding the tale of the core benders that we all know while also hopping out into the world they live in.

While the time skips can be a little weird, we do know that Ashes of the Academy takes place more than two years after the finale because Zuko doesn’t meet Kiya, his new half-sister, until The Search, which takes place two years after the original show ended. Now she’s going to have a more significant role in the series.

In the new novel, according to Dark Horse Publishing Company , Zuko’s little half-sister starts going to the Royal Fire Academy for Girls, but Zuko worries for her because of not only the strict curriculum but also the headmaster. So Zuko decides to enlist Mai as an academy teacher to keep an eye out for Kiyi and make sure she does well in school instead of turning into another mini-Azulu because the academy is so cruel.

New Earth Avatar Series (Reportedly 2025)

(Image credit: Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

Swipe to scroll horizontally The New Earth Avatar Series Premiere Date: Reportedly 2025 Row 0 - Cell 2 When It’s Set: Several Decades After The Legend of Korra Row 1 - Cell 2 Who’s Working On It: Avatar Studios Row 2 - Cell 2 Where It’s Going To Stream: Paramount+ Row 3 - Cell 2

It feels like it’s been forever since we got some new animation from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and thankfully, it seems we’re going to be getting more as soon as next year. Avatar News reported back in December 2022 that a new series that will follow the new Earth Avatar is set to premiere in 2025 at some point on Paramount+, which makes sense since that’s where a lot of Nickelodeon shows are.

As for the timeline, we know it’ll take place after Korra has died, as there can’t be two Avatars at the same time, so this will be the next iteration of the cycle and follow his adventures – as we see from the teasing art. Besides that, nothing else has been revealed about the story – but man, it gets us excited.

Aang: The Last Airbender (January 30th, 2026)

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Aang: The Last Airbender Release Date: January 30, 2026 Row 0 - Cell 2 When It’s Set: After The Events Of Avatar: The Last Airbender Row 1 - Cell 2 Who Stars: Eric Nam, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, and Dave Bautista Row 2 - Cell 2 Who’s Directing: Laura Montgomery Row 3 - Cell 2

I know that we’ve all been waiting to actually see our favorite characters back on a screen again, whether that’s Toph being the best character or seeing Katara kick-butt as a waterbender, and now we will be getting that – in feature-length form.

Paramount confirmed several films were in the works for the ATLA universe, and later announced that the first film would be Aang: The Last Airbender. While it was set to come out in 2025, Variety confirmed that the date was pushed back to 2026 and that Laura Montgomery is directing.

We know that several actors have been cast in voice roles as well, confirmed at CinemaCon 2024: Eric Nam as Aang, Dionne Quan as Toph, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, and Dave Bautista as an antagonist. It is a bit surprising that the voice actors from the original film aren’t reprising the roles, but I suppose this movie is confirmed to take place years in the future, so it makes sense that the voices would change.

Other than that, we don’t know what the premise will be; it will just be about Aang and his friends. Honestly, that’s all we really need.

Netflix’s Live-Action Avatar: The Next Airbender Season 2 (TBA)

(Image credit: Avatar: The Last Airbender. (L to R) Ian Ousley as Sokka, Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2024)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Premiere Date: TBA Row 0 - Cell 2 When It’s Set: TBA Row 1 - Cell 2 Who Stars: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim Row 2 - Cell 2 Where It's Streaming: Netflix Row 3 - Cell 2

You knew this would be on here. Obviously, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is confirmed, along with Season 3 (that will also be the final season). It’ll follow the next part of Aang’s journey, which we all know happens in the animated series as he continues to learn the elements to take on the Fire Lord.

I put TBA for the setting because the showrunners have confirmed there would be a bit of a time skip since the actors do age in the live-action series, so I’m not sure how long will have passed. But it will follow Aang learning earthbending now, which we know for sure with Toph’s casting. And maybe we’ll see him waterbend a bit more too.

We’re not sure when it’ll come out just yet, but we’ll keep an eye out. According to Netflix’s Tudum , filming is ongoing, so it’s only a matter of time before we get a confirmed release date.

Honorable Mentions: Two More Avatar Universe Films And The Next Roku Novel (Rumored)

(Image credit: Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

I put these two as honorable mentions because they're little up in the air, so hear me out. Two other ATLA films are confirmed, as announced by Entertainment Weekly in June 2022. We do know that they’re at least in the works, but since this announcement, no other news has come out about them.

There have been plenty of rumors about who it could be about – Zuko, Korra or whomever – but no one has officially confirmed yet who we would follow, or when they’ll be released. So we’ll have to wait and see. We at least know that the two other films will be separate stories from Aang: The Last Airbender, so there’s that.

The second thing is the rumored next Roku novel. For those who don’t know, there have been a series of ongoing books about the former Avatars that have come out, covering the stories of both Kyoshi and Yancheng, all of which have several novels. Avatar Roku’s first novel, The Reckoning of Roku, was released on July 23, 2024.

A Reddit post by user Lasernatoo showed a picture of someone sharing the title of the next Roku novel, The Awakening of Roku, at a conference of some sort, but nothing has been confirmed. We’ll be staying up to date as news comes out.

I am so excited about all of this Avatar: The Last Airbender content, and I cannot wait for any of it. I need all of these new shows, books and movies like now.