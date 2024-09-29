After Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Toph, I Can't Stop Thinking About One Underrated Animated Moment That I Need To See In Live-Action

I literally cannot wait for Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender . There are plenty of reasons why. If you know me, you'd know I'm a huge Avatar: The Last Airbender fan, and have been since I was a kid, so of course, when this live-action TV show came out, I right there waiting to check it out. And it's still fun – even if it's not the same as the animated show.

As is the case with any live-action series, things that changed from the animated ATLA either make or break the new series, but one thing stays constant — the characters we follow — Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko. But for those who know the animated series, you know that they're missing a core member—Toph.

But now, Toph has been cast for Season 2 of the live-action show, and I am so excited. This new addition made me go back to the animated show I love so much, and I can't stop thinking about this one Toph moment that I need to see in live-action—and it's probably not what you think it would be.

First Off, I'm So Excited To See Toph In Live-Action

I have to get this out of the way first – I'm just eager to see Toph in live-action, period, even if some of the scenes I love her in the most might end up cut in the new series. Netflix confirmed that Miya Cech would be taking on the part. This casting is one of the best the show has done. Truthfully, the entire Avatar: The Last Airbender cast is expertly crafted, and they each fit their roles, but when I look at Cech, I already see Toph. I can see the vision, and I am eager to see how she fits into the show.

Toph is one of the best characters in the animated show, and I've been nervous about how they'll bring her to life in the live-action. However, I have faith in Cech and in the series to authentically portray this fan favorite.

Obviously, Toph's Best Moments Usually Involve Her Fighting, But There's One Book 3 Moment I Need To See In Live-Action

But this casting makes me want to revisit Toph's best moments in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and one of her storylines that I really want to see brought to life.

I can already guess what you might be thinking – maybe when she learns to metal-bend for the first time (obviously), or the first major fight that we see her in, when Aang and the gang meet her… but it's actually from Book 3 of the series.

Book 3 focuses on Firebending for Aang, which leads them to the Fire Nation. There, Toph ends up finding a way to make money by using her Earthbending powers to trick scammers, and Katara (the mom figure of the group) disapproves, causing a rift between them. But by the end of the episode, the two girls end up pulling a scam together in a way to get closer and mend things – and while it doesn't go exactly as planned, it's a moment that highlights the girls' friendship.

Truthfully, while I do love Toph, the animated series doesn't focus on her character or her friendships as much as it should. We're all so wrapped up in the character development of Zuko, or Katara being an MVP of most of the show that Toph and her interactions almost feel like something in the background most of the time. There's even a running gag that Toph never got her "special trip" with Zuko like everyone else did in Season 3.

This moment was great, giving us insight into Toph and Katara's friendship. I want to see it in live-action, but it also makes me think more about the two of them in general.

I Truly Hope The Live-Action Expands A Lot More On Katara And Toph's Friendship

I think Katara and Toph's friendship is so special. They are polar opposites in many ways, but they get along like sisters, which we see so often.

If I could have one wish for the new season, it would be to see these two interact more. To see them bicker and struggle to get along, but to see them grow. To share more moments and instances where we can see the friendship growing, not just because Aang needs an Earthbending teacher.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has several core themes, and one of them is how friends can truly become your family – and I suppose all I'm asking for is to see that happen with Toph and Katara and see more moments like the one in Book 3 because I genuinely think that these two are a power-duo. Now, all they need is some catchy nickname or something.

When the first season of the live-action series was released, I binged the entire thing in one night, and I have a feeling that Season 2 will not be that different. And now that I know Toph is coming, I am chomping at the bit for the next part of this amazing story.